Another case of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, has been identified in a child in Douglas County, bringing the state’s total to 14.

The child is a household contact of five earlier cases that were announced Wednesday, the Douglas County Health Department said. Those people are connected to the earlier case of a woman who had traveled to California and Nevada.

Everyone in the household has been in self-quarantine for several days and are close family members of the earlier case. They have not required hospitalization, but remain in self-isolation. Because they are closely related, this is not considered community spread, health officials said.

Epidemiologists will investigate to determine if anyone else in the community has been exposed.

The announcement came just before Gov. Pete Ricketts said he had signed an emergency declaration so regulatory provisions of state law can be suspended to aid the state’s coronavirus response.

Earlier Friday, health officials confirmed two other cases of COVID-19: a man in his 50s who works at Mutual of Omaha and a woman in her 60s. Both had traveled recently, officials said.

Investigations are underway to determine who might have come in contact with those two.

“The positive news is that our latest cases also are travel-related,” Adi Pour, the health department’s director, said in a statement.

Ricketts said during a press conference Friday that health officials so far have not detected the spread of coronavirus within the state’s communities.

Meanwhile, 18 people still were being monitored or treated Friday on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus.

Four people were in the hospital-like Nebraska Biocontainment Unit. One person from the region was admitted to the unit Thursday night and was in fair condition. Also being treated there were a 36-year-old Omaha woman who was in critical condition and a 16-year-old boy from Crofton, Nebraska, who was in serious condition. A passenger from the Diamond Princess cruise ship who fell while in the hotel-like National Quarantine Unit was moved Thursday to the biocontainment unit. That person was in serious condition.

Fourteen people were in the quarantine unit: a local health care worker, seven people who arrived Wednesday from out of town and six passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

The local cases are counted in Nebraska’s total number of cases; the people who came to Nebraska from the Diamond Princess are not.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has set up a coronavirus information line. That number is (402) 552-6645. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.