Erika Felt had just gotten a text.

Another parent was pulling their kid out of the child care center Felt runs from her Omaha home. That meant she was down to two kids.

Felt, a single mother, has always supported her family by providing child care and education. But now her clients are keeping their kids at home.

She’s struggling to find cleaning supplies to sanitize the toys for the kids she has left. Her bills are higher and her income has dropped. Migraines keep her in bed on the weekends.

“I have no control,” Felt said. “And I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

In the early days of the pandemic, the Buffett Early Childhood Institute asked child care providers to fill out a survey and say how the response to the coronavirus was hurting their business.

The results are back. And there aren’t many silver linings, said Kate Gallagher, director of research and evaluation for the Buffett Institute.

More than 2,100 surveys were completed by teachers, child care providers and administrators of home-based operations and child care centers. About 15% of home providers and 21% of center-based providers said their programs would not survive a closure of any length.

Child care providers in Nebraska said the economic uncertainty caused by the global pandemic has left them with extreme levels of stress and concerns about the future of their business.

Providers also expressed concerns about their health because many do not have health insurance or paid sick time.

“If I got sick and couldn’t do my job, I’d be homeless,” Felt said.

Some providers have stayed open. Others have decided to close.

Many providers said it was hard to get reliable information on what they should do and to buy enough food items, like milk, with limits on how much each customer is allowed to buy.

Quality, affordable early childhood education already was in short supply in Nebraska, according to a report released this year by the institute. Child care workers and teachers often earn poverty-level wages and have no benefits and no sick time.

Three out of every four Nebraska children under age 6 have parents working outside the home. Especially in rural areas, parents can lack options for affordable child care.

Gallagher said the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed by Congress, which includes billions of dollars in aid to small businesses, promises some relief for child care providers.

“But I have trouble imagining it’s enough,” Gallagher said.

Stephanie Briggs opened Kinder Academy in Bruning, Nebraska, in August. She serves the town of 300 people and surrounding areas. She has 35 enrolled kids and nine staff members who she can’t afford to provide with health insurance.

She kept her facility open for about two weeks after schools closed. During those two weeks, Briggs said she was under immense stress trying to figure out if she should close her facility or keep it open. She said she struggled to find guidance from governmental sources.

When she saw the rule about limiting gatherings to 10 people or fewer and social distancing, she knew it was time to close.

“It’s physically impossible for children to social distance,” Briggs said. “From birth to 5.”

But Briggs worries that her staff, now on unemployment, will find other jobs. And she worries that she’ll have to push back her May 4 reopening date.

“Unknowns are very, very difficult,” she said.

