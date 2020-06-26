CHI Health will give out free masks at three locations in Omaha on Saturday.

The washable, two-ply, poly-cotton blend masks were made in an effort to keep individuals inside and outside hospitals safe, the organization said in a release.

Masks will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at drive-thru spots. Distribution spots are at the McAuley Fogelstrom Center, 12809 W. Dodge Road; the Salvation Army Kroc Center, 2825 Y St.; and Creighton University Medical Center-University Campus, 2412 Cuming St.

