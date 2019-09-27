A CHI Health clinic sent letters to patients Friday informing them that their personal information may have been exposed during a ransomware incident, according to a statement from CHI Health.
CHI Health's orthopedic clinic at Lakeside Hospital, 16909 Lakeside Hills Court, found on Aug. 1 that a database containing electronic health records had been locked by ransomware, a sophisticated software that blocks access to a computer system or data.
The clinic said the incident was limited to an older electronic health record system that contains old records and patient information for some patients who were seen at Lakeside Orthopedic Clinic PC, before April 2016.
There is no evidence that any information has been improperly accessed or transmitted outside of the clinic's system, but "out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with regulatory requirements, (the clinic is) notifying all patients who may have been affected," the statement said.
The information could include information such as patients' name, date of birth, Social Security number, phone number, address and medical information, including diagnosis and treatment.
The clinic is offering a complimentary year of credit monitoring and identity protection services to those who may have been affected.
