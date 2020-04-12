Weeks before the novel coronavirus hit Nebraska, medical experts from around the nation communicated regularly by email, pondering the severity of the outbreak, sharing frustrations and planning for the worst.
The chain of emails includes several messages from Dr. James Lawler, a director in the University of Nebraska Medical Center's Global Center for Health Security, who worked with Gov. Pete Ricketts to develop Nebraska's pandemic plan.
The group of experts nicknamed the email chain "Red Dawn," a nod to the 1984 film starring Patrick Swayze and Charlie Sheen about an invasion of the United States. The emails were obtained by The New York Times.
Lawler came to UNMC in 2018 after a Navy career that included White House assignments dealing with biodefense, pandemic response and health preparedness.
Though he never refers to Nebraska specifically, Lawler seemed to predict early on that the coronavirus would become a major global public health threat.
Napoleon's retreat from Moscow — ‘just a little stroll gone bad’
Pompeii — ‘a bit of a dust storm’
Hiroshima — ‘summer heat wave’
AND
Wuhan — ‘just a bad flu season’”
That email was in response to Dr. Carter Mecher, a senior medical adviser at the Veterans Affairs Department. Mecher wrote that “the chatter on the blogs is that the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) is behind the curve...Anyway you cut it, this is going to be bad. You guys made fun of me screaming to close the schools. Now I'm screaming, close the colleges and universities.”
In a statement provided to The World-Herald on Sunday, Lawler said:
"The emails obtained by the New York Times were part of an ongoing correspondence with a group of individuals with long experience in pandemic and public heath preparedness. My statements were strictly my personal opinions."
Many in the chain mention "NPIs," or nonpharmaceutical interventions, which are actions that people and communities can take to help slow the spread of illnesses. Those often include closing schools and businesses.
In a Feb. 9 email, Lawler stressed the importance of such interventions:
“I think we also mostly agree that without dramatic NPI we can expect 30-40% infection rate by the end of community epidemic — and even with dramatic NPI, that total may only be slightly reduced.”
It’s a point reiterated in a March 13 email in which Lawler and others criticize the CDC for questioning the value of closing schools.
“CDC is really missing the mark here," Lawler wrote. "By the time you have substantial community transmission it is too late. It's like ignoring the smoke detector and waiting until your entire house is on fire to call the fire dept. Plus, how are you supposed to know when you have community transmission when they haven't been able to provide a diagnostic assay that can be used widely and at high volume?”
Around the time Lawler sent that email, the CDC had quietly updated its guidance on school closings, advising educators that closing for at least eight weeks might be the most effective way to contain the coronavirus, according to the Times. But many schools across the country were ahead of that advice.
Major school districts in the metro area, including Omaha Public Schools and the Millard, Papillion-La Vista and Bellevue school districts, announced indefinite closures on March 16.
After its first confirmed case on March 6, Nebraska for most of two weeks had more coronavirus cases per capita than the neighboring states of Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota and Missouri,a World-Herald analysis found.
Nebraska’s first case of community spread was March 15.
On March 16, Nebraska limited gatherings to 10 people — the same day it was recommended by the CDC. The move overnight had the effect of shutting the doors to most bars and restaurants. Ricketts had actually three days earlier been among the nation’s first governors to set any kind of gathering limit, having declared a 250-person limit March 13.
Ricketts and Lawler said last week it’s possible that Nebraska’s early actions helped flatten the state’s coronavirus curve.
“What I think we should really focus on is improving compliance and adherence,” he said. “This depends on people taking this seriously and doing the right thing.”
1 of 27
Hank, a Labrador retriever, does not respect social distancing and gives Morgan Henderson, the owner of Dirty Doodles, a kiss while being groomed at Dirty Doodles in Omaha. The dog grooming service has moved work stations outside so employees can remain six feet apart during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Handwritten notes for customers at Nite Owl in Omaha on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Nite Owl has been writing personal notes to customers and offering specials, like the Social Distance Daiquiri, while offering curbside take-out as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
Karna Gurung answers a text on his phone at his store located at 822 N 40th Street on Thursday, April 02, 2020. Gurung is translating important information about coronavirus for non english speaking members of his community.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
The Easter Bunny waves to families as they drive by at the Hy-Vee near 144th and Stony Brook Blvd. in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. The grocery store usually hosts an Easter egg hunt, but went with a drive-thru Easter Bunny visit this year to encourage social distancing in response to the novel coronavirus.
About 100 people line up outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Don Rupp wears a face mask made by his wife while waiting in line outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Russell Hatt smokes a cigarette outside of Fonner Park at on Monday, April 06, 2020, in Grand Island, Nebraska. "I'm a widower, so this is what I do to stay busy. I bet on horses and play Texas Hold'em."
Rabbi Daniel Blotner puts together Seder-To-Go kits at Chabad House in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Seder is a ritual dinner to mark the beginning of Passover, which began on April 8. The free kits and were available for delivery for anyone who is homebound during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
A woman walks a dog as the sun sets on Elmwood Park in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
A couple walks along the West Papio Trail in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
Kennedy Cascio has decorated her home's front door with a symbol for medicine and hearts. Cascio is an intensive care unit nurse at the Bellevue Medical Center and created the display to "show that I am thankful for everyone working on the frontlines," as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Photographed in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
A message is left along a fence at Lewis and Calrk Middle School in Omaha on Thursday, April 09, 2020. Omaha Public Schools have been closed since mid-March, with remote learning for all students, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
Hank, a Labrador retriever, does not respect social distancing and gives Morgan Henderson, the owner of Dirty Doodles, a kiss while being groomed at Dirty Doodles in Omaha. The dog grooming service has moved work stations outside so employees can remain six feet apart during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
A message written in chalk on a wall along Martha Street in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
Traffic is sparse at time on Interstate 80 through Omaha as people are encouraged to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Handwritten notes for customers at Nite Owl in Omaha on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Nite Owl has been writing personal notes to customers and offering specials, like the Social Distance Daiquiri, while offering curbside take-out as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
Karna Gurung answers a text on his phone at his store located at 822 N 40th Street on Thursday, April 02, 2020. Gurung is translating important information about coronavirus for non english speaking members of his community.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
The Easter Bunny waves to families as they drive by at the Hy-Vee near 144th and Stony Brook Blvd. in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. The grocery store usually hosts an Easter egg hunt, but went with a drive-thru Easter Bunny visit this year to encourage social distancing in response to the novel coronavirus.
A sign is installed at Zorinsky Lake Park in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
A ball field is seen through a chainlink fence, at Lee Valley Park in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
A ball field sets empty at Prairie Lane Park in Omaha on Saturday, April 04, 2020. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
A Washington Elementary School sign reads 'Nebraska Strong' on Thursday, April 02, 2020, in Fremont, Nebraska.
About 100 people line up outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Don Rupp wears a face mask made by his wife while waiting in line outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
The empty streets of downtown Grand Island on Monday, April 06, 2020. The area was experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases.
Playground equipment is seen wrapped in caution tape at Pier Park on Monday, April 06, 2020, in Grand Island, Nebraska. Playgrounds are closed as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Russell Hatt smokes a cigarette outside of Fonner Park at on Monday, April 06, 2020, in Grand Island, Nebraska. "I'm a widower, so this is what I do to stay busy. I bet on horses and play Texas Hold'em."
The Kroc Center is illuminated as a symbol of hope in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020.
Rabbi Daniel Blotner puts together Seder-To-Go kits at Chabad House in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Seder is a ritual dinner to mark the beginning of Passover, which began on April 8. The free kits and were available for delivery for anyone who is homebound during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Leah Hanson and others visit their grandmother from outside the Douglas County Health Center in Omaha on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
From left, Carol Ann Hixson, Terri Rohmeyer and Carol Carol Coffey wave and blow kisses to a family member from outside the Douglas County Health Center in Omaha on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
A woman walks a dog as the sun sets on Elmwood Park in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
A couple walks along the West Papio Trail in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
Kennedy Cascio has decorated her home's front door with a symbol for medicine and hearts. Cascio is an intensive care unit nurse at the Bellevue Medical Center and created the display to "show that I am thankful for everyone working on the frontlines," as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Photographed in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
A message is left along a fence at Lewis and Calrk Middle School in Omaha on Thursday, April 09, 2020. Omaha Public Schools have been closed since mid-March, with remote learning for all students, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
Traffic signs on Dodge Street, near 168th, display self quarantine guideline suggestions on Monday, April 06, 2020.
A sparrow sit in its nest in the letter "g" in Walgreens sign at 5038 Center Street on Friday, April 10, 2020.
Jan 14th WHO claimed virus was not dangerous or contagious
Jan 31st - DJT issued China ban (declared racist - Pelosi promoted hugging people in China town)
Feb 4 - DJT warned Americans about the virus in The State of the Union address (Pelosi called it a lie and tore it up on national tv)
kevinmoran February 10: Trump says without evidence that the coronavirus "dies with February 25: A senior White House official falsely claims the virus has been "contained"the hotter weather"February 24: Trump baselessly claims the situation is "under control"February 25: Trump falsely claims Ebola mortality was "a virtual 100%"February 26: Trump wrongly says the coronavirus "is a flu"February 26: Trump baselessly predicFebruary 27: Trump baselessly hints at a "miracle" the number of US cases is "going very substantially down" to "close to zero"March 2: Trump says a vaccine is coming "relatively soon"March 5: Trump wrongly claims the virus only hit the US "three weeks ago"March 6: Trump falsely claims anybody can get tested if they wantMarch 6: Trump falsely says US coronavirus numbers "are lower than just about anybody" It will be over by Easter ETC ETC ETC https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/15/opinion/trump-coronavirus.html
