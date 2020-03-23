Health officials on Monday confirmed the first two cases of the coronavirus disease in residents of Washington County and the first in Madison County.

In Washington County, a man and woman, both in their 60s, have been in isolation at home since Wednesday. The two had traveled together to an area that has had a lot of transmission of the virus, said Terra Uhing, executive director of the Three Rivers Public Health Department, which serves Dodge, Saunders and Washington Counties.

Those identified as close contacts of the two will self-quarantine and be monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.

Community exposures, which are both considered low-risk, may have occurred at the following times and locations:

Family Fare, 238 8th St. in Blair, on March 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center, 1434 316th Lane in Missouri Valley, Iowa, on March 16 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

In Madison County, a woman in her 30s with an underlying medical condition has tested positive for the virus. She has not left her home since first exhibiting symptoms on March 18. Contact investigations are underway.

The cases cases bring the total tally for the state to 54, according to public health departments.

Those who have symptoms of the coronavirus disease, or COVID-19 — fever, cough, fatigue and sore throat — should contact their health care provider. Those with symptoms also should notify their health care provider of any potential exposure to someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19 and call ahead before going to a clinic or emergency room.

More information about COVID-19 is available at threeriverspublichealth.org or dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.