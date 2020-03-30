Less than one week.

That’s how long it took for the novel coronavirus to sink its hooks into just one assisted-living facility in Blair.

The first announcement came on March 24: A woman in her 90s living at Carter Place had tested positive.

By Monday morning, five more residents and three workers also had COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Five were hospitalized.

Just hours later, that number more than doubled: 19 coronavirus cases were tied to Carter Place as of Monday night.

All 23 workers and 23 residents have been tested now, with more results pending. The facility is temporarily shut down for deep cleaning, and all residents have been moved to neighboring health care facilities or hospitals.

Like similar outbreaks in Washington state and elsewhere, the Carter Place cluster shows how quickly and stealthily the virus can move among residents and their caretakers at nursing homes and other care facilities.

At least four nursing facilities in Nebraska have confirmed cases of coronavirus — 19 at Carter Place, one resident at Papillion Manor in Papillion, two patients at the Douglas County Health Center in Omaha and two health care workers at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals’ Omaha campus. Two cases in Buffalo County involving a couple in their late 80s and early 90s are currently under investigation, but it’s possible that they were exposed by a home health care worker, a public health official said.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Monday that 21 cases are tied to one long-term care facility in Cedar Rapids. That’s roughly 30% of the total cases in Linn County.

Because testing for the coronavirus is limited and people with the virus may not show symptoms right away — or at all — the actual numbers in Nebraska are almost certainly higher, said Heath Boddy, president and CEO of the Nebraska Health Care Association.

While most people aren’t expected to become seriously ill from COVID-19, older people, starting at age 60, and those with underlying health conditions are considered more vulnerable to complications and even death.

“If this gets into a facility, it has dire consequences for (those) who live there,” Boddy said.

Pemberly Place Senior Living in Lincoln, where 103 people receive care, began taking precautions weeks ago. Visitors have been barred since March 16, earlier than some facilities in Nebraska.

While that and restrictions on communal dining and group activities resulted in some grumbling from families and residents, executive director Helen Crunk said facilities like hers must be proactive.

“It is my responsibility to keep these people safe, and I take that very seriously,” she said.

As she read about the Carter Place outbreak, she decided Monday to take more drastic steps: the entire facility in Lincoln is now essentially in quarantine. Residents receive all meals in their rooms and are not supposed to leave for doctor’s appointments unless absolutely necessary. Some can talk to their doctors through telehealth appointments. Families are allowed to visit only if a resident is dying.

The 60 or so workers there are self-monitoring for symptoms and taking their temperature before every shift — they cannot work if it’s above 99.7 degrees.

Bellevue-based Hillcrest Home Care is using a virtual service to remotely check staff members and at-risk patients for a fever, declining oxygen levels and other potential COVID-19 symptoms.

Facilities are already worried about a lack of personal protective equipment — masks, gowns and gloves — for workers, Boddy said. The Nebraska Health Care Association has asked anyone with a surplus of those supplies to consider donating them to senior living centers.

The association is also asking Gov. Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to consider loosening some staffing and licensing restrictions. Staffing shortages existed even before COVID-19 hit.

Crunk and other officials said workers who bathe, feed, dispense medication to and care for seniors and other patients have a difficult job under the best of circumstances. A pandemic only magnifies that.

Now those workers are being asked to reconsider even going to the grocery store. Residents aren’t leaving facilities. Their families aren’t visiting. So employees coming and going daily remain one of the few ways the virus can enter and multiply inside a nursing center.

On Sunday, Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour pleaded with people who work at long-term-care facilities to refrain from shopping.

“Honestly, I hope I do not see one single one of them in the community going to a grocery store,” she said. “Usually the residents, they don’t go out. So how are they going to be infected? By a staff member bringing it into the facility.”

Harsh, but true, Crunk said.

“It’s hard to say, you’re a front-line health care worker, I know you have a life outside of work, but realize what you may be bringing into work,” she said.

Her staff understands the importance of limiting contact with the outside world.

“It’s important for us as health care professionals to be the ones who step up and go above and beyond what’s expected of us,” she said.

Terra Uhing is the executive director of the Three Rivers Public Health Department, which covers Blair and Carter Place. The workers there are taking their responsibility to social distance seriously, she said.

She’s not so sure about other people.

“I’m seeing some of the scariest things I’ve ever seen,” she said. “Individuals need to realize these are unprecedented times and you need to stay home.”