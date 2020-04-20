LINCOLN — Health care providers and other businesses making deceptive claims about their ability to test for COVID-19 will be receiving warning letters from the Nebraska attorney general.
Specifically, Attorney General Doug Peterson and Dr. Tom Safranek, the state epidemiologist, said they are concerned that those offering antibody, or serological, tests for COVID-19 are overstating the tests’ effectiveness.
The warning letters come after the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration recently announced that serological tests are not accurate for diagnosing people with COVID-19 infections.
The FDA said such tests may misdiagnose people with positive COVID-19 results, even if they don’t have COVID-19, because of individuals’ past or present infections with other coronavirus strains.
“I will aggressively pursue anyone who misrepresents the effectiveness of these tests or seeks to profit from Nebraskans’ uncertainty during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Peterson said. “Those making unsubstantiated claims about their products and services are violating Nebraska’s consumer protection statutes and, in the process, endangering the public health.”
Consumers are encouraged to visit www.protectthegoodlife.nebraska.gov for additional tips for protecting themselves during the COVID-19 crisis.
Consumers may file a complaint through the attorney general’s website or send an email to ago.consumer@nebraska.gov with information about misleading advertising campaigns regarding COVID-19 tests or treatments.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Will the AG be sending Trump some of these letters for his dozens of deceptive and false claims regarding coronavirus?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.