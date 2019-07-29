Concerns about burnout among doctors are growing as new research is beginning to quantify the dangers and costs of the problem.
In the past few years, researchers have found that 54 percent of doctors report feeling burned out. Doctors experiencing burnout are twice as likely to log major medical errors. The suicide rate among physicians is twice that of the general population and one of the highest among all professions.
Now a study published Friday shows that as medical residents' symptoms of burnout increase, they become more prone to racial bias.
"It's becoming clearer with each study just how big of a problem this is," said Liselotte Dyrbye, a researcher at Mayo Clinic who authored Friday's study on racial bias and several other studies on the problem.
Doctors are especially prone to burnout, experts say, because of the workload, pressure and chaos under which they often operate. Doctors say their work has become increasingly burdened with bureaucratic work because of cumbersome electronic records and what they call "defensive documentation" to guard against malpractice lawsuits.
Symptoms of burnout among physicians include emotional exhaustion, cynicism, loss of enthusiasm and joy in their work, and increasing detachment from their patients and their ailments. Burnout has been linked to higher rates of depression, substance abuse and suicide.
Most research to date has focused on problems like increased risk of errors or doctors leaving the profession. Its effect on doctors' biases has not been previously been studied in-depth.
"No doctor wants to think implicit or explicit bias to play a factor, but we know that for anyone emotions impact behavior and decision. And doctors are not exempt from that," Dyrbye said.
The medical community is increasingly recognizing that doctors' biases - based on race, gender, obesity or other factors - can harm patients' health.
"When a woman goes into the hospital with chest pain, for example, there are concerns about whether her pain is taken as seriously as a man's. Whether doctors are going to miss a heart attack because they interpret it as a possible panic attack," said Vineet Arora, a doctor and medical researcher at University of Chicago, who was not involved in the study but has studied how to improve medical students' training.
African American patients are routinely under-treated for their pain compared with whites, for example, with doctors more hesitant to prescribe them pain medications.
African American women are three to four times more likely to die from pregnancy and birth-related complications than white women - a disparity that receiving more attention when Serena Williams and Beyoncé talked about their own life-threatening experiences.
Friday's racial bias study - published in the American Medical Association's JAMA Network Open - measured self-reported symptoms of burnout among nonblack physicians during their second, third and fourth years of residency, an intensive training phase when doctors begin practicing medicine under supervision and learn a specialized field.
The researchers administered tests for explicit bias by asking residents to rate their feelings toward black or white people on a scale from cold and unfavorable to warm and favorable. They tested implicit bias by asking residents to sort pictures of people of different races along with words like "beautiful," "cheerful," "failure," "scorn" and measuring how quickly they linked favorable traits to black or white faces.
Residents with more symptoms of burnout had higher scores on the measures of explicit and implicit racial bias. The study also found that as burnout decreased in some residents over time, their explicit racial bias also decreased.
While the study suggests a relationship between burnout and bias, it did not establish causation. "You can't say from the work whether one causes the other," said Arora, who reviewed the study. "The assumption is that burnout weakens decision-making and susceptibility to bias. But it could go the other way too. If you have underlying bias, maybe you're more prone to burnout because you're caring for patients of color when you don't want to be."
Aside from impairing doctors' ability to care for patients properly, burnout is expensive. A study published last month in the Annals of Internal Medicine provided the most comprehensive estimate to date of how much burnout is costing the industry. The authors, including researchers from Harvard Business School, the National University of Singapore, Stanford University, the American Medical Association, and the Mayo Clinic, analyzed data from previous surveys on doctor burnout in the U.S.
The researchers concluded that burnout is costing the medical system $4.6 billion a year. Some of this cost comes from burnout causing doctors to reduce their hours, quit their jobs, or leave medicine altogether. With each doctor affected by burnout, the estimated average cost to medical industry in America is roughly $7,600 per doctor.
Those numbers don't include costs from increased medical errors, malpractice lawsuits, and the secondary impact as other doctors have to pick up the work of those who are burned out.
"It makes a compelling economic and business case for considering changes to the system," said Joel Goh, a researcher at National University of Singapore and co-author of the study.
Matthew Eledge and husband Elliot Dougherty plan to explain her out-of-the-ordinary birth to their daughter in terms she can understand: that her grandmother furnished the garden where she grew, and that her aunt, Lea Yribe, generously supplied the seeds.
One pothole did a passenger a favor when the ambulance he was in struck it, according to first responders. Gretna firefighters were taking a man suffering chest pain and a high heart rate to the hospital. While en route to Lakeside Hospital, the ambulance hit a pothole. The jolt returned the patient's heart rate to normal.
Thought to be brain dead, doctors took former Creighton Bluejays play-by-play announcer T. Scott Marr off life support. Before his family settled on a funeral home, they decided to see their dad one more time. When they got there, he was awake and speaking.
Karla Perez was 22 weeks pregnant when she suffered a catastrophic brain bleed and was declared brain dead. Her unborn child was alive, but wouldn't survive delivery. So family and doctors kept her on life support. Angel was born eight weeks later.
Darnisha Ladd never imagined Snapchat would help save her life after she suffered a stroke. But needing a precise timeline of events, doctors and family relied on a post on the phone app and were able to give her a needed medication in time.
Lindsey and Derek Teten's triplets are one in a million. Literally. The Nebraska City couple's three daughters, born in late June 2017, are identical and were conceived without fertility treatments. The girls were the second set of spontaneous triplets born at Methodist Women's Hospital. The first set, also girls, was born in 2015.
What makes Jamey Dougall's health story unusual is his treatment plan. Dougall, who's legally blind, uses a special pair of glasses to see. He's seen his wife Kandice, his two daughters, and now, his favorite college football team — the Huskers.
Doctors diagnosed the paralysis that was creeping up Justin Chenier's legs as Guillain-Barre syndrome. It would become so serious that the Omaha man would nearly lose consciousness while screaming because of the pain. The syndrome was triggered by West Nile virus.
Kenze Messman's been diagnosed with several chronic illnesses. Sometimes her heart rate climbs, seizures send her to the floor and migraines leave her in the dark. And one of the ailments causes the 17-year-old to have allergic reactions to almost everything.
The skin on Sharan Bryson's leg was black from lack of circulation. She felt nothing but a sharp, stabbing pain. The leg was dead, and her best option was amputation. Bryson bounced back and put her hard work to the test by running a 5K.
Chase Tiemann has had numerous surgeries in his young life, including the amputation of his left arm. The Omaha boy has a condition that causes tumors — sometimes benign, sometimes cancerous — to form on his body. To boost his spirits after amputation, the Papillion Fire Department named Chase an honorary firefighter.
Wesley Woods battled heart disease for 20 years. He'd racked up nine heart attacks, multiple surgeries and one heart transplant. He was tired of hospitals. Tired of chest pain. Tired of feeling tired. Woods was lucky — he received a second transplant.
Amber Kudrna wasn't sure she'd be able to have a child of her own. After two kidney transplants, doctors gave the Omaha woman a laundry list of potential pregnancy complications. Kudrna and husband Adam weighed their options and, in September 2018, welcomed a baby boy.
Joe Nolan couldn't take his son James' pain away. But he could find a way to share it. Nolan got a tattoo that arched across his head, just like his son's scar. James was born with a handful of ailments, including one that regularly requires his skull to be reshaped.
