A huge sign near the clothing displays greets shoppers at the Costco at 123rd Street and West Dodge Road.

Icons of two customers with carts and an arrow marking 6 feet are printed under huge red words, "SOCIAL DISTANCING."

"Big box" stores such as Costco, Walmart and Menards appear to be trying to follow social distancing guidelines. Sunday, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert called out those stores plus Sam's Club and Home Depot, saying they all needed to get a handle on their crowds to reduce the risk of customers potentially spreading the novel coronavirus.

Over the weekend, Stothert said, she drove past a Home Depot and a Walmart, which she said looked like "madhouses." She advised residents to go shopping only if they absolutely must.

Local managers of the giant stores were hesitant to talk to a World-Herald reporter about steps they have taken to limit crowds and referred the reporter to their company's corporate media contacts.

A manager at the Menards at 120th Street and West Dodge Road only managed to say that the store has put X's on the floor near the checkout lines.

"There's X's marked all over the place," he said. "We're doing all we can for social distancing."

A manager at the Costco at 123rd and West Dodge, said the store was allowing "125 people in every 15 minutes." He declined to clarify whether it was one person in, one person out when the limit was reached, but said the doors are shut if the number of people inside hits 125.

Monday morning, Costco employees counted shoppers as they entered, and some had to wait at least 10 minutes before they go in. Shoppers waited in line outside about six feet away from each other.

A person with Costco's corporate communications office did not specifically respond to a reporter's questions, instead directing the reporter to the company website.

"Costco is following CDC recommendations to minimize risk to our members and our employees," according to the website, which was updated Saturday. "We respectfully ask our members to use social distancing guidelines while shopping in our warehouses by allowing at least 6 feet of space between each person."

Representatives from Walmart, which also runs Sam's Clubs, and Home Depot did not immediately respond to requests for information.

On its website, Home Depot said its stores now close at 6 p.m. so workers have more time to restock shelves and clean. The company said its stores are cleaned more often and workers are disinfecting high-touch areas such as self-checkouts, door handles and bathrooms.

"We’re promoting social and physical distancing in our stores and distribution centers, which includes stores limiting the number of customers inside at any given time," Home Depot's website said. "In addition to training our associates on social distancing, we've placed distancing markers at some of our checkout counters and are making overhead announcements on our store PA systems asking customers to practice physical distancing."

World-Herald staff writer Mike Sautter contributed to this report.