Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, walks the convention floor during the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska, Saturday, May 4, 2019.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD

Berkshire Hathaway shareholders won't be able to attend the May 2 annual meeting this year because of the coronavirus threat, founder Warren Buffett said in a letter Friday.

"The annual meeting will be held at 3:45 p.m. on May 2nd as scheduled," Buffett wrote. "However, we will not be able to allow shareholders to physically attend the meeting, and all special events are canceled."

The meeting, which is held at the CHI Health Center, has drawn more than 40,000 people in recent years.

Buffett’s announcement is just the latest in a series of blows dealt to Omaha’s tourism industry by coronavirus outbreak. It came just a day after the NCAA canceled this year’s College World Series and the NCAA basketball tournament basketball games that were set for Omaha next week. Combined, those events figured to attract tens of thousands of visitors to the city and tens of millions of dollars in economic impact. The College World Series alone was worth an estimated $70 million.

“I didn’t see this coming, but thinking aloud, it does make sense,” said David Scott, director of marketing for the Peregrine Hotel in downtown Omaha. “But this is going to have a major impact on the industry, no question.”

Earlier this week, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said Buffett wanted to wait until a month before the meeting to decide on what would happen with the meeting. 

Buffett said he regretted Friday's action. For many decades, he wrote, "the annual meeting has been a high point of the year for me and my partner, Charlie Munger. It is now clear, however, that large gatherings can pose a health threat to the participants and the greater community. We won’t ask this of our employees and we won’t expose Omaha to the possibility of becoming a “hot spot” in the current pandemic."

Attendance at the meeting, Buffett wrote, will be limited to "me, possibly Charlie, and several Berkshire employees who will deliver proxy votes."

It’s possible, he wrote, that journalists will be present to ask questions.

Scott said that in addition to the major events that have been canceled, countless smaller ones have been affected, and they add up, too.

While it will hurt hospitality businesses in the short term, Scott said, everyone in the industry also needs to look at the bigger picture, which is what Buffett and others are doing.

“The rule book goes back to doing what is the right thing for your employees and your customers,” he said.

Buffett wrote that Yahoo has confirmed it will stream the meeting.

"Charlie and I will miss you," he wrote, "but we will see many thousands of you next year. Thanks for your understanding, Warren E. Buffett"

World-Herald staff writer Henry J. Cordes contributed to this report.

