A doctor at the Bellevue Medical Center has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, health officials said late Tuesday.

The doctor worked at the medical center over the weekend, according to Taylor Wilson, spokesman for Nebraska Medicine.

The nine patients and the staff members who came in contact with the doctor have been contacted and advised on proper precautions.

The doctor developed symptoms after working at the hospital this weekend and was immediately tested. The doctor is experiencing mild symptoms and is staying at home.

The doctor is among the 23 cases so far reported in Nebraska.

Nancy Gaarder

