A doctor who worked at the Bellevue Medical Center over the weekend is one of the latest people to test positive for the coronavirus illness in Nebraska.

Also on Tuesday came news that western Nebraska recorded its first case.

The doctor’s case is believed to be linked to a recent visit to Florida, a Nebraska Medicine spokesman said. The doctor developed mild symptoms after working this weekend. He was immediately tested for the coronavirus. He is recovering in isolation at home.

All hospital staff and the nine patients who had contact with him have been notified.

His was one of six new coronavirus cases announced Monday and Tuesday by public health officials. A total of 24 cases had been reported in Nebraska as of 10:30 p.m.

The first western Nebraska case was reported in Lincoln County, where North Platte is located. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Service says a man in his 50s had traveled to California and been on a cruise. He, too, is self-isolating at home. The local health department has begun tracing the man's steps to find people he had contact with.

While the coronavirus is especially serious for older people, most of the latest Nebraska cases involve adults in their 20s and 30s. The doctor is a Douglas County resident in his 30s.

Others:

A Douglas County man in his 20s who had contact with another person with COVID-19.

A Douglas County man in his 30s who was exposed in another state.

A Sarpy County man in his 30s who was in close contact with an out-of-state business traveler who also tested positive. This is Sarpy's first case.

A Knox County resident in his 30s who recently traveled to another state where there is community transmission of COVID-19. His is the second case in northeast Nebraska. The other is a 16-year-old boy from Crofton, also in Knox County, who was discharged Monday from the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit. The Knox County man is self-isolating at home.

Health officials are tracing the men’s contact with others to assess their risk of exposure to the coronavirus.

Here are the public locations where someone could have had a low risk of exposure from the Douglas County residents:

Prairie Life Fitness Center at 84th and Q Streets from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Natural Grocers at 78th and Dodge Streets from 8 to 9 p.m. Thursday and 2:45 to 3:15 p.m. Sunday.

Amateur Coffee at 39th and Cuming Streets from 8 to 8:30 a.m. Friday and 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Douglas County health officials are publicizing the movements of COVID-19 cases in the county to assist the public in assessing individual risk. For information, visit the Douglas County Health Department’s website.

As of Tuesday, the North Central District Health Department was aware of the following public places the Knox County man visited:

Bloomfield Country Market on Sunday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Hooper Dollar General on Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Anyone who may have been at those places at those times should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, sore throat or trouble breathing. Call a health provider if any of those symptoms develop.

World-Herald staff writers Jessica Wade and Nancy Gaarder contributed to this report.