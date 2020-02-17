A group’s love and experience with crocheting and knitting has turned into a charitable gesture.
St. Matt’s Baby Hats — at St. Matthew the Evangelist parish — has been crafting hats for babies in the neonatal intensive care unit at Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy for almost three years.
Last year, the group donated 441 handmade hats for babies in the NICU, beating 2018’s number by more than 200.
Mary Fran Williamson, the group’s founder, said she started the group in 2017 because of her interest in making hats in her free time.
After showing CUMC-Bergan's NICU director the baby hats, Williamson started recruiting people to make 30 to 40 hats each month.
Jane Lukasina, a group member, said she can make multiple hats in a night.
“I do them when I’m sitting and watching TV,” she said. “I find it very relaxing. Sometimes I do two in a night if I’m watching TV.”
Depending on the complexity of a hat, Williamson said, she can create them within a few hours.
Though the group increased the number made in 2019, Williamson said she just wants St. Matt’s Baby Hats to continue to be involved.
“We don’t have a goal — we just knit or crochet,” she said. “As long as we have the talent and the time, it’s useful.”
When about 40 hats are collected , Williamson takes them to CUMC-Bergan to distribute them .
Nine group members consistently make hats and many others help with hat-making after seeing it posted in the parish’s monthly bulletin , Lukasina said.
Williamson said the group receives donated hats every month. In January, the group collected more than 60.
The group also creates seasonal hats. In spring, members make pastel-colored hats and in October they craft pumpkin hats.
Those who don’t know how to knit or crochet but want to contribute can donate yarn to the donation bin at St. Matthew’s school, 12210 S 36th St.
“We can always use yarn,” Williamson said. “They don’t have to be members of St. Matthew’s to do the hats. They can drop them off if they have the talent to knit or crochet.”
The group prefers baby yarn with a weight of three, or a worsted (higher quality, thinner yarn) weight of four.
“It’s going on a little baby’s head, so it needs to be soft,” Williamson said.
Lukasina said she’s excited by the number of hats made and received in 2019.
“I just like doing it.," she said. "When I start a hat, I try to pray for whoever’s going to wear it. I just keep them in our thoughts and prayers as I do it.”
