Bellevue Fire Department birthday thing

Bellevue Fire Department medics and firefighters will drive by kids' houses on their birthday to spread cheer as families stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bellevue kids stuck at home because of the coronavirus pandemic can get a special birthday surprise from local first responders. 

The Bellevue Fire Department is offering a birthday drive-by with an ambulance and firetruck — complete with lights and sirens. Medics and firefighters also will wave and hold signs in an effort to spread joy to kids whose birthday plans likely were changed because of coronavirus concerns. 

"We wanted to do something to try to make their day a little more special," said Shari Lentsch, the department's EMS supervisor. 

The idea, which someone spotted on Facebook, was passed along to Lentsch, who runs the department's Facebook page. She thought it was a fantastic idea and brought it up at the next virtual command staff meeting. Fire Chief Perry Guido approved. 

Lentsch announced the decision on Facebook, and people praised the effort. The post has been shared nearly 700 times and had 215 comments as of Tuesday afternoon.

"The response has been unbelievable," she said. "We can barely keep up with all of the email requests."

People from Gretna, Millard, Omaha, Council Bluffs and Papillion all have asked about a visit, but Lentsch said crews can go only to areas in the Bellevue Fire Department's jurisdiction. That way, units can quickly respond if a 911 call comes in.

Tuesday, the first day of the effort, 11 kids were scheduled for a drive-by birthday shout-out. Requests are filled on a first-come, first-served basis, and emergency calls that come in will affect the timing. Birthday drive-bys already are scheduled weeks out, Lentsch said.

The department has four fire engines and three medic units in service at one time, divided among four districts. Lentsch said the drive-by visits last only a couple minutes, with an ambulance and firetruck driving slowly down the kid's street while flashing lights, honking and blaring sirens. 

If too many requests come in, Lentsch said, fire engines and ambulances might split up, if needed. People must request a visit at least a day in advance and can email ems.captain@bellevue.net with the child's name, birthday, address and date and time requested.

"It's been such an overwhelming response to this," Lentsch said. "We're excited that we can do it, and we'll continue to do it for as long as we can."

