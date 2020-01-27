Peg Kallman hasn't felt alone in her battle with breast cancer thanks to donations, prayers and words of encouragement from the community. 

Kallman, who teaches at St. Mary's Catholic School in Bellevue, found a lump last October. Later she was diagnosed with bilateral breast cancer.

Treatment, which includes surgery and eight rounds of chemotherapy, will be costly, said Kallman, who teaches music and middle school math.

“You don’t know how much it’s going to be. You don’t know how, how long it’s gonna take,” Kallman said. “There’s a path that they tell you and, you know, there’s a plan for treatment. But then, there’s just a lot of unknowns.”

She set a goal of raising $25,000 on GoFundMe. Less than a week later, an anonymous donor gave $25,000.

Kallman was shocked. The donations, which total more than $27,800, were reminders that people are “wonderful,” Kallman said.

“Sometimes you just feel like you exist in this bubble,” Kallman said. “But then, all these people are saying, ‘No, no, no. We’re with you and you’re not alone.’”

Kallman's cancer has spread to both breasts, both lymph nodes and under both arms.

20200116_lwn_teacher

St. Mary's Catholic School teacher Peg Kallman poses for a group photo with kindergarten students. Kallman was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

In addition to family support, Kallman said she has been amazed with her students’ compassion. They’ve made cards and brought flowers. She's been teaching at the school for 20 years.

“Every time I see one of those things, that just kind of raises my spirits,” Kallman said. “I say, ‘You know what, this is a crappy day but I’m gonna get through it.’”

Former students have visited. Teachers and parents have said they’re praying for her. St. Mary’s Catholic Church held a service for her.

All the support, Kallman said, makes her feel like she matters.

“I don’t feel lucky that I have cancer, but I feel lucky that I’ve experienced that outpouring of love and compassion,” Kallman said. “I never expected it.”

A roundup of inspirational stories from Midlanders with heart

There's the woman with MS who runs despite her diagnosis. The 7-year-old born without his left hand who plays baseball just like the other kids his age. The refugee who turned to Zumba to help her recover from cancer treatments. Check out their inspiring stories and others below.

1 of 20

Get the latest health headlines and inspiring stories straight to your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription