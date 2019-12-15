The most wonderful time of year also can be the most stressful. Avoid holiday stress with some planning and a positive attitude.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services offered these strategies to beat the holiday blues:
Stick to a budget.
- Before you shop, figure out what you can afford to spend and stick to it. Consider free holiday activities such as looking at light displays, hosting a movie night or checking out holiday books from the library.
Manage expectations.
- Be aware of unrealistic expectations and worrying about how things “should” be. As families change and grow, traditions may change, too.
Say no to excessive commitments.
- No one can do it all. Saying yes when you want to say no can lead to resentment.
Reach out for support
- Connect with family and friends if you feel lonely. Bring up happy memories from past holiday celebrations.
Volunteer.
- Help a neighbor or friend in need, work a shift at a local shelter or complete random acts of kindness.
Celebrate responsibly.
- Drink alcohol in moderation and don’t mix it with medications. Avoid making alcohol the main focus of social events.
Be kind to yourself.
- Say no to negative self-talk. Recognize that you’re doing the best you can with holiday noise and stress.
Build in time for yourself.
- Do at least one thing you enjoy every day, no matter how hectic your schedule. Get plenty of sleep. Take a walk, listen to music or read a new book.
Take the season one day at a time.
- Focus on what you can control and take help when it’s offered.
Eat healthy and drink water.
- Smart meals and staying hydrated will help keep energy levels up. Have a healthy snack before holiday gatherings so you don’t overindulge. Eat holiday treats in moderation.
