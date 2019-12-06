Omaha firefighters are now equipped with a way to better serve people with autism.

The Autism Action Partnership on Thursday donated 16 sensory kits to the Omaha Fire Department.

The kits — which include noise-canceling headphones, sunglasses and items to fidget with — are a common practice among autism groups, said Justin Dougherty, executive director of Autism Action Partnership.

The donation stemmed from Omaha firefighter Nicholas Lemek’s post on social media. He posted in the Facebook group “500 Millennials of Omaha” asking how someone could better serve people with autism in the community. By the next day, he heard from Autism Action Partnership. They were willing to donate the sensory kits, which cost about $25, to the department.

Lemek said he has no experience with autism aside from encountering some patients with the disorder.

“Meeting those patients, thinking about it and starting to learn about autism, it became something that my heart really got into,” Lemek said. “I want to do everything I can through my job to be able to help people with autism in our community in any way possible.”

Emergency situations already are tense and stressful, Dougherty said. The flashing lights and noisy sirens can lead to sensory overload for some people with autism.

In addition to headphones, sunglasses and items to fidget with, the kits also include a laminated page to help people who are nonverbal communicate with first responders. They can point to symptoms, letters, numbers and other images on the sheets.

“We can take out the player of all these distractions, all these things that are bombarding this person and we can really do the things we need to do to help,” Lemek said.

Items in the kits can be wiped down and reused. All of the city’s 16 ambulances will carry a kit, Lemek said.

Other locations in the city stocked with kits include the Rose Theater, Film Streams, Werner Park and the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.

“We have these at places where families go," Dougherty said. "The fact that the fire department is another one of our partners, we’re thrilled.”

A roundup of inspirational stories from Midlanders with heart

There's the woman with MS who runs despite her diagnosis. The 7-year-old born without his left hand who plays baseball just like the other kids his age. The refugee who turned to Zumba to help her recover from cancer treatments. Check out their inspiring stories and others below.

1 of 20

Get the latest health headlines and inspiring stories straight to your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription