Walk to End Alzheimer's

Council Bluffs

When: Saturday. Registration opens at 9 a.m. followed by the walk at 10:30 a.m.

Where: Tom Hanafan Rivers Edge Park, 4250 Rivers Edge Parkway in Council Bluffs

Omaha

When: Sept. 22. Registration opens at 9 a.m. followed by the walk at 11 a.m.

Where: Aksarben Village, 67th and Center Streets