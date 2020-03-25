Chris Hughes, owner of Artifact, the bag and apron company, is mobilizing his small but mighty Omaha workroom to take orders for a reusable mesh-filter mask to help protect against COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The mask, designed by Hughes, could be available for online ordering as early as Wednesday on artifactbags.com.

The nationwide shortage of N95 masks in hospital settings got Hughes thinking about how his shop might help. His masks come with a filter that might reduce exposure, but the masks don't reach the level of protectiveness of medical masks.

Hughes turned to his neighbors for help.

"You know the saying, 'It takes a village.' In this case, it just took a block."

Hughes first shared his idea with neighbor Randy McCreery, an infectious disease doctor with the University of Nebraska Medical Center. McCreery saw potential in a reusable mask and offered advice on its design and who to contact in the medical community. Next, Hughes talked with neighbor John Jackson, who owns Nebraska Air Filter. The Omaha company manufactures air filters, a key component that Hughes is using in his design.

The next 72 hours became a blur as Hughes constructed a prototype. The mask, he has been told, falls short of 100% protection required for front-line medical personnel.

"This mask is not apples to apples with the N95," Hughes acknowledged.

His mask doesn't seal against the face. "We don't make molded products; we're a sewn-product manufacturer. That's our limitation."

The Artifact mask design features a pocket for a reusable mesh air filter.

While N95 masks have MERV 16 grade mesh, Hughes' version features MERV 14, which is rated for 75% protection from nasty airborne particles .3 microns or larger. Sandwiched between two layers of cotton twill, the efficiency would be even higher.

"MERV 14 is definitely better than nothing," Hughes said.

The Artifact masks went from conception to prototype in about 72 hours, Hughes said.

"We have a Plan A, B, C, D, E, F. Right now, we're on Plan D. Everything is changing by the hour."

Plan D is to market to nursing homes and assisted living communities, food service and other sectors where workers might be vulnerable. The mask also is available to the general public.

The Artifact mask is tailored with a rubber-coated nose piece and self-ties to fit as many face sizes as possible.

The price was still to be determined.

"The one thing we're battling is access to materials we need," Hughes said. Some mills that supply cotton tape, for example, have shut down.

Still, Hughes and his eight employees at 27th and Leavenworth Streets are ready to cut and sew.

"We're over the hump," Hughes said. "Now the question is how many can we make in one day."