Churches in the Archdiocese of Omaha will continue to hold Mass unless health experts advise them not to, Chancellor Tim McNeil said Thursday.
McNeil said he and Archbishop George Lucas are monitoring the situation with the novel coronavirus, trying to balance not overreacting with not minimizing the situation.
Not holding Sunday Masses, McNeil said, would be the “nuclear option.’’
“We just don’t think we are there yet,’’ McNeil said. “To many people, Sunday Mass is the highest form of prayer.’’
Anyone who feels ill or has a health condition that makes them more vulnerable to the virus is not obligated to attend Mass, McNeil said.
Several other faith communities also are assessing the situation and planning announcements soon.
The archdiocese already has modified Masses: Parishes have suspended shaking hands during the sign of peace. They are not offering the opportunity to drink from the common chalice during communion, and many priests are not giving communion by mouth.
“I don’t think we are getting push-back from parishioners that these typical customs are being suspended. They understand,’’ McNeil said. “They have been very receptive.’’
The Episcopal Diocese of Nebraska is recommending that offering plates no longer be passed around and the congregation greet each other with a bow or wave at the handshake of peace.
Some churches are not offering wine at communion. For others, the communion cup will still be available, but the church is recommending that people not drink from it and instead receive communion in the form of bread only.
“Churches are gathering as normal with the changes,’’ said Elizabeth Easton, a church spokeswoman. “We’re encouraging congregations to explore ways to expand their worship offerings using remote technology so that those who choose to stay home may still participate fully in the lives of their faith communities.’’
