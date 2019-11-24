20191122_new_cprkiosk

The kiosk, available to the public at Westroads Mall, plays brief introduction and overview videos on hands-only CPR.

 SHANNON HILAIRE

The American Heart Association can’t help you find that perfect Christmas gift at the mall.

But thanks to a new kiosk, they can help you practice hands-only CPR.

The organization on Thursday unveiled the kiosk at Westroads Mall.

The kiosk, available to the public, plays brief introduction and overview videos on hands-only CPR. Then users can practice and take a 30-second test with the help of a practice mannequin. After the test, the kiosk will give users feedback on their CPR performance.

The machine is the first of its kind in the state, officials with the American Heart Association said. It was made possible thanks to an anonymous donor, said Jennifer Redmond, the organization’s executive director. The $375,000 donation covered the cost of the kiosk, among other things.

“It’s giving them the tools and knowledge they need to learn CPR in the event of an emergency,” Redmond said.

Sign up for the Live Well Nebraska newsletter

Get the latest health headlines and inspiring stories straight to your inbox.

According to the organization, studies show that hands-only CPR can be as effective as mouth-to-mouth CPR, and people are more likely to feel comfortable performing it.

The kiosk, located on the northwest side of the mall’s first floor, does not certify users in CPR, but it will score your performance at the end. It rates hand placement, depth of compressions and speed, all of which are important in the process.

The entire demonstration and hands-on practice session take about five minutes, Redmond said. The kiosk is free to use, and people can take the practice portion as many times as they like.

Redmond said they would like to place more kiosks in high-traffic spots around the city and state in the future.

“Our ultimate goal is to save and change lives in our community,” Redmond said. “There’s no greater gift than the gift of life. If we’re able to change and save a person’s life by teaching this skill, it’s a win-win.”

17 rare and unusual health stories out of Omaha

One rare disease left an Omaha doctor eating a shakelike formula to supplement her diet. A friend said it tasted like cat food. An Omaha man woke up after his family took him off life support. And a Lincoln teen is allergic to almost everything.

Check out the stories on their unusual ailments and sometimes equally unusual treatment plans.

1 of 17

Get the latest health headlines and inspiring stories straight to your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100

twitter.com/kels2

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription