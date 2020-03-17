Aksarben Cinema, AMC and Regal have closed their movie theaters because of the coronavirus outbreak.

AMC has closed its theaters nationwide. The chain operates Westroads 14, Oakview 24 and Council Bluffs 17.

Aksarben Cinema operates theaters in Omaha, Sioux City, Nebraska City, Shenandoah and Le Mars.

Regal has a theater near 72nd Street and Crown Point Avenue.

"I really thought we were going to be able to ride this out and to provide a place of escape, a role that movie theaters have done in every trying national crisis, but this time it is different and it is time to turn off the lights for a little while," Aksarben Cinema owners Bill and Colleen Barstow wrote in a statement.

Film Streams closed its two Omaha theaters last week.

Marcus Theatres, which operates Village Pointe and Majestic theaters in Omaha, announced a seating plan on Monday that limits theaters to 50% capacity.

Regal said all its theaters will remain closed until further notice.

Meanwhile, Universal Pictures announced it would release its theatrical films, including "The Invisible Man" and "Emma," on demand for home streaming.