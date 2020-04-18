We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

It was intimidating to walk into those first Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

And at the start, Jim went to a meeting every day.

At each one, he would hear from two or three or four people whose stories he could relate to.

“They knew what it was like to be me, to have the anxieties associated with new sobriety. They had gotten beyond that,” said Jim S., who’s withholding his last name in keeping with AA tradition.

The Omaha-area man, who still goes to three or four meetings a week, has more than 30 years of sobriety under his belt.

But Jim and other AA members are facing a new hurdle. The majority of AA sessions are being held virtually now to comply with social-distancing guidelines put in place because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Lifestyle changes caused by the threat of the virus have made it a difficult time for everyone. That can be especially true for people struggling with addiction, said Dr. Alëna Balasanova, director of addiction psychiatry education at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Many support options have been altered, such as going to the gym, meeting with friends or attending a peer support group like AA.

“Individuals who are used to getting that recovery support aren’t able to do it in the same manner,” Balasanova said. “I really feel for these folks who want to continue their recovery, but in some sense, they’re not able to and it’s outside of their control.”

The new format for AA meetings presents a bit of a challenge, Jim said, but it’s doable. Historical events, job-related challenges and other situations previously have caused members to be socially isolated from group meetings, he said.

“This is not an insurmountable issue by any stretch, and it’s not unprecedented to get and stay sober in these kinds of times,” Jim said. “We are fortunate that we have these Zoom meetings or other kinds of online meetings where you can see people. You can talk to them, reach out and make phone calls.”

In his experience, Jim said meeting face to face is preferable: “It’s better to see someone with skin on them and be there.”

The biggest hurdle can be getting someone in the door to listen to other people’s stories and see that others have been in the same position, Jim said. So any meeting — in-person or virtual — can put people one step closer to recovery.

Meeting face to face is especially important in welcoming and encouraging newcomers. The steps of recovery can look like huge obstacles, Jim said. But when newcomers see and hear from others who have had success, it makes it seem possible.

“That’s where that human contact comes in,” Jim said. “If you don’t have a place where you can gather up and people can share their experiences, it makes it very difficult.”

Meetings and fellowship are keys to recovery, said Rob H., who attends AA meetings in the Des Moines area. Virtual meetings, he said, went from one option to the only option. But he said he has heard from some people who say an online meeting actually is easier for them.

“People can call in totally anonymously,” Rob said. “They don’t have to turn their camera on. They can mute themselves. They don’t have to talk.”

Balasanova, of UNMC, said recovery is a lifelong process. And times of high stress can trigger relapses.

“You expect people to have struggles off and on during the course of their life,” she said. “Draw on what has worked before. Think about what has helped you maintain your recovery to this point.”