Eight more people in Douglas County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, public health officials said Tuesday.

The latest Douglas County cases involve three people in their 20s, two women in their 60s, a man in his 50s and two men older than 70.

Four of those people had close contact with someone else with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and two cases are considered community spread. The transmission of the other two cases is still under investigation.

As of Tuesday night, Douglas County had 90 coronavirus cases.

Included in that case count is a Saunders County Corrections Department employee who lives in Douglas County and is recovering at home.

The Three Rivers Public Health Department said it is working with the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the case and identify anyone who had close contact with the corrections employee.

Four more people have tested positive in Sarpy County. By Tuesday, a total of 17 cases had been reported there.

