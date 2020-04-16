Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Thursday that seven more Iowans had died of COVID-19, bringing the state's total number of dead from the coronavirus disease to 60 people.
Reynolds said the number of coronavirus cases in the state had risen to 2,141, with the most in Linn and Polk Counties.
Nearly 1,000 people have recovered from a confirmed case of the virus, Reynolds said, which is a 46% recovery rate.
More than 20,000 tests have been administered to Iowans.
Miller Park, Milwaukee
Minute Maid Park, Houston
Minute Maid Park, Houston
Nationals Park, Washington D.C.
Nationals Park, Washington D.C.
Nationals Park, Washington D.C.
Citifield, New York
Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago
Target Field, Minneapolis
Target Field, Minneapolis
Busch Stadium, St. Louis
Busch Stadium, St. Louis
Busch Stadium, St. Louis
Busch Stadium, St. Louis
Busch Stadium, St. Louis
Busch Stadium, St. Louis
Busch Stadium, St. Louis
Busch Stadium, St. Louis
Busch Stadium, St. Louis
Globe Life Field, Arlington (Texas)
Globe Life Field, Arlington (Texas)
Globe Life Field, Arlington (Texas)
Globe Life Field, Arlington (Texas)
Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City
Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City
Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City
Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City
Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City
Fenway Park, Boston
Fenway Park, Boston
Fenway Park, Boston
Fenway Park, Boston
Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Dodgers Stadium, Los Angeles
Dodgers Stadium, Los Angeles
Angel Stadium, Anaheim
Angel Stadium, Anaheim
Angel Stadium, Anaheim
T-Mobile Park, Seattle
T-Mobile Park, Seattle
Petco Park, San Diego
Petco Park, San Diego
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.