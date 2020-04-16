Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Thursday that seven more Iowans had died of COVID-19, bringing the state's total number of dead from the coronavirus disease to 60 people.

Reynolds said the number of coronavirus cases in the state had risen to 2,141, with the most in Linn and Polk Counties.

Nearly 1,000 people have recovered from a confirmed case of the virus, Reynolds said, which is a 46% recovery rate.

More than 20,000 tests have been administered to Iowans.

