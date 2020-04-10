Four new cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Lincoln, officials said Friday.

The city now has 49 confirmed cases. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is investigating the new cases, which include three people in their 30s and a person who is in his or her 60s.

The health department is monitoring 101 people. Lancaster County has reported one death from COVID-19, 1,400 negative tests, the 49 positives and 12 tests that are pending at the Nebraska Public Health Lab.

Photos: Coronavirus affects Nebraska

1 of 50

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109,

twitter.com/BobGlissmann

Tags

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email