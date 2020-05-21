20200401_new_coronapa_ar08

Test kits at a COVID-19 drive-thru site in Omaha.

 ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD

Three workers at the Quality Living Inc. rehabilitation center in Omaha have tested positive for COVID-19 since the end of April, but an official there said no residents have tested positive or shown any symptoms of the disease. 

An administrative assistant tested positive on Monday, said Michala Witas, the director of clinical services at QLI. Two staff members who work overnight in the assisted living apartments tested positive about three weeks ago, on April 29 and May 3. 

It's believed that all three contracted the virus outside of QLI, Witas said. Residents, family members and staff have been notified. 

Nearly 200 people reside at QLI, which specializes in rehabilitation for brain and spinal cord injuries. No residents have tested positive or shown any symptoms related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, Witas said. 

"Our team members have done an outstanding job of following the infection control policies that we have in place," she wrote in an email. "The safety and well-being of our clients and our team members are QLI’s top priority."

The center has an adequate supply of masks and hand sanitizer thanks to donations from several local businesses and agencies, she said.

In late March, two staffers at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals’ Omaha campus tested positive for COVID-19. 

Videos: Feel-good moments in Nebraska amid the pandemic

Nebraskans have shown a wealth of emotions while facing the coronavirus pandemic. We have unleashed a wave of creativity to adapt in the world of social distancing. 

Watch a few bright moments our staff has collected while telling the story of this unprecedented period in history. 

A social distancing wedding
Video

A social distancing wedding

  • 0

Kyle and Jess McMindes experience a social distancing wedding on Saturday, April 25, 2020. About 75 cars full of family and friends surprised …

eduffy@owh.com, 402-444-1210,

twitter.com/eduff88

Tags

Reporter - Education

Erin is an enterprise reporter for the World-Herald. Previously, Erin covered education. Follow her on Twitter @eduff88. Phone: 402-444-1210.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email