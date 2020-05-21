We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Three workers at the Quality Living Inc. rehabilitation center in Omaha have tested positive for COVID-19 since the end of April, but an official there said no residents have tested positive or shown any symptoms of the disease.

An administrative assistant tested positive on Monday, said Michala Witas, the director of clinical services at QLI. Two staff members who work overnight in the assisted living apartments tested positive about three weeks ago, on April 29 and May 3.

It's believed that all three contracted the virus outside of QLI, Witas said. Residents, family members and staff have been notified.

Nearly 200 people reside at QLI, which specializes in rehabilitation for brain and spinal cord injuries. No residents have tested positive or shown any symptoms related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, Witas said.

"Our team members have done an outstanding job of following the infection control policies that we have in place," she wrote in an email. "The safety and well-being of our clients and our team members are QLI’s top priority."

The center has an adequate supply of masks and hand sanitizer thanks to donations from several local businesses and agencies, she said.

In late March, two staffers at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals’ Omaha campus tested positive for COVID-19.