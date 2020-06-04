Three more Omaha-area residents have died of COVID-19, Douglas County health officials said Thursday.

The three were two men and a woman, officials said. One was older than 65 and the other two were between 50 and 64.

The deaths bring to 45 the total number linked to COVID-19 in Douglas County.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the county on Thursday was up 189, increasing from Wednesday's corrected total of 4,676 to 4,865.

Hospitals in the metro area reported 413 available medical and surgical beds, for a 70% capacity rate. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 was at 135 Thursday, down from 151 Wednesday. Of the 380 ventilators available to area hospitals, 148 were in use, including 42 for confirmed COVID-19 patients.

The Douglas County Health Department has confirmed that 1,101 county residents have recovered from the illness, which is caused by the novel coronavirus.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109,

twitter.com/BobGlissmann

Tags

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

