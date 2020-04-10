Two more Nebraskans have died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, bringing the state’s total to 17, officials said Friday afternoon.
The Central District Health Department, which serves Hall, Hamilton and Merrick Counties, reported the deaths — a man and a woman, both of whom were in their 70s and who were residents of a long-term care facility. They both died at a Hall County hospital, officials said.
A total of 140 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in that area, which includes Grand Island. That’s up 35 from Thursday.
Earlier Friday, Nebraska reported 635 cases of COVID-19. That number doesn’t include the new Central District Health Department’s numbers.
Douglas County on Friday reported 24 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 222. The cases involve 12 men and 12 women between the ages of 23 and 104, officials said. Eleven of the people had contact with a known case, five people were new cases of community spread and details weren't immediately available on eight of the cases. One of the newly identified people with COVID-19 is known to be hospitalized.
The Douglas County Health Department has received 3,189 test results since testing began in March, officials said. As of Friday afternoon, the positive rate for the past week was 7.9 percent, compared to 7 percent last week and 5.7 percent two weeks ago. Six Douglas County residents are known to have died from COVID-19.
Earlier, Lincoln officials confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in that city, bringing that city’s total to 49 confirmed cases.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is investigating the new cases, which include three people in their 30s and a person who is in his or her 60s.
The health department is monitoring 101 people. Lancaster County has reported one death from COVID-19, 1,400 negative tests, the 49 positives and 12 tests that are pending at the Nebraska Public Health Lab.
Sarpy County has the fourth-most cases, with 39. Adams County is next with 38.
Iowa said Friday that it has 118 more cases for a total of 1,388. Two more deaths from COVID-19 also have been reported, the Iowa Department of Public Health said. The two people who died were residents of Linn County. One was between the ages of 61 and 80 and the other was 81 or older.
Iowa has had an additional 862 negative tests for a total of 14,565 to date.
