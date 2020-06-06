Two more Douglas County residents have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The two, a man and a woman, both had underlying conditions, county health officials said. One of the people was between 50 and 64 years old, while the other was older than 65.
Officials also said Saturday that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Douglas County has passed 5,000. Saturday's total was 5,066, up from Friday's tally of 4,990.
Almost half the total cases to date are among people ages 25-49, health officials said.
The Health Department has confirmed 1,101 county residents have recovered from the illness.
County officials noted that no matter where gatherings are held, large groups are risky for spreading the virus. Outdoor crowds still mean more people, more contacts and more potential sources of infection, they said.
Friday evening, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported that the total number of deaths in the state from COVID-19 had hit 186, up 16 from the previous Friday.
The state case total on Saturday was 15,379.
