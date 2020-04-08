We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Fourteen more workers and residents at an assisted living facility in Gage County have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

There are now 23 confirmed cases of the disease in Gage County, south of Lincoln. Twenty-two cases — all but one in Gage County — are tied to the Gold Crest Retirement Center in Adams, Nebraska.

Eight people — six residents and two staff members — at Gold Crest previously tested positive for COVID-19. One of those residents, a woman in her 90s, died March 31 from complications of the virus.

The 14 new cases involve 12 residents and two health care workers at the facility. Ten residents have been moved to another facility in Lincoln.

Public Health Solutions District Health Department, which oversees Gage, Fillmore, Jefferson, Saline and Thayer Counties, said Gold Crest administrators and staff are working with local and state health officials "to provide the highest quality of care to residents who remain in the facility."

"Enhanced infection control measures and precautions are in place, and the facility is working vigilantly to protect the health and safety of all residents and staff members," according to a press release from Public Health Solutions.

Jeff Fritzen, the executive director of Gold Crest, said in a statement that staff are doing "everything we can to stop the spread of COVID-19 within our facility."

In March, the center started restricting visitors, canceling group activities and monitoring staff and residents for symptoms of COVID-19.

"Our team continues to wear proper personal protective equipment and residents have been isolated to their rooms," Fritzen said. "We know this is a difficult time for everyone. We will continue to carry out our mission to provide the best care possible for our residents as we fight COVID-19."

There have been coronavirus outbreaks at several other long-term-care facilities in Nebraska, including the Douglas County Health Center in Omaha, where two residents have died, and the Carter Place assisted living facility in Blair.