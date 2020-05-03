We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

For Omaha-area health officials, the weekend was déjà vu all over again.

Gorgeous weather, rowdy parties, parking lots full at big-box stores, parks popping with visitors.

"Every place there could be people, there seemed to be people," Phil Rooney, spokesman for the Douglas County Health Department, said of his weekend drive along Omaha streets. "People need to continue social distancing, and it doesn't appear that they are, in a nutshell."

Rooney said it won't take too long, a week or so, for careless behavior from the weekend to show up in infections if people were exposed. The incubation period for the virus can be as short as four days.

Health officials have said being next to an infected person for 10 minutes is all that's needed to become infected.

Some county and state restrictions in the Omaha area are expiring, allowing people to do such things as get hair cuts and massages or worship together in public — with limitations. With the rules being relaxed, the Health Department is reminding people that the coronavirus remains a threat. Those most at risk, because of age or illness, should continue to social distance and stay home, according to the Health Department.

"Any get-togethers with friends or family should be no more than 10 people and everyone needs to be 6 feet apart," Health Director Adi Pour said. "The virus is still here ... If we do not follow those necessary precautions, it will be with us all summer long and things will get worse. We don't want to go backwards."

On Sunday, the Douglas County Health Department reported 56 new cases for a total of 865.

"People need to act like nothing changed," Rooney said of relaxed health restrictions. "But they're acting like nothing ever happened. It was like it was a weekend from last summer."

Calls to Omaha police over the weekend included parties in midtown and west Omaha. In another instance, police removed 16 people from a house party where a man was injured by gunfire.

The Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department reported another three cases on Sunday for a total of 302.

Statewide, Nebraska's cases rose by 333 to 5,659, and another two deaths were reported, bringing the total to 78. Details on the deaths were not immediately available.

With no one immune to the virus, individual habits are the best safeguard, health officials have said: keeping at least a 6-foot distance from others, wearing a mask, washing your hands frequently and not touching your face.

Iowa health officials reported 528 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, boosting the state's total to 9,169. Nine new deaths were reported.

Combined with Saturday's totals, Iowa added 1,285 cases and 14 deaths over the weekend. The Iowa Department of Public Health had expected the surge because of a large volume of tests that were processed last week.

Sunday's additional deaths were in Black Hawk, Polk and Poweshiek Counties, with two each; and Bremer, Dallas and Dubuque Counties, with one each. Five of the people who died were 81 or older, and the four others were 61 to 80 years old. Total COVID-19 deaths in the state stand at 179.

State officials said an additional 2,932 negative tests were reported, putting the total at 44,017. Currently, 378 people are hospitalized, while 3,325 have recovered.

Four new cases have been reported in Pottawattamie County. They involve three men 18 to 40 years old and a man 41 to 60 years old, according to a press release from the City of Council Bluffs. The county has reported 49 COVID-19 cases so far, including two deaths. Twenty-three people have recovered from their illness.