The long Memorial Day weekend has arrived, but Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour is asking people to remain cautious.

“Please do not assume we are back to normal. We hope you will celebrate in small groups this year,” Pour said. “Physical distancing, wearing a face mask, and washing your hands regularly are still needed to keep you healthy.”

An additional 136 people in Douglas County have tested positive for COVID-19, and three more people have died, officials said Saturday.

The Douglas County Health Department said the number of cases in the county increased to 3,064 from Friday's total of 2,928.

The three people who have died include a person in their 40s and two people in their 70s. Their deaths bring the total Douglas County deaths related to COVID-19 to 30, or roughly 1% of the county's cases.

As of Friday night, hospital capacity was at 72%, and the intensive care unit capacity was at 74%. Of the 374 ventilators available to local hospitals, 134 were in use, including 41 for confirmed COVID-19 patients.

