The long Memorial Day weekend has arrived, but Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour is asking people to remain cautious.

“Please do not assume we are back to normal. We hope you will celebrate in small groups this year,” Pour said. “Physical distancing, wearing a face mask, and washing your hands regularly are still needed to keep you healthy.”

An additional 136 people in Douglas County have tested positive for COVID-19, and three more people have died, officials said Saturday.

The Douglas County Health Department said the number of cases in the county increased to 3,064 from Friday's total of 2,928. 

The three people who have died include a person in their 40s and two people in their 70s. Their deaths bring the total Douglas County deaths related to COVID-19 to 30, or roughly 1% of the county's cases.

As of Friday night, hospital capacity was at 72%, and the intensive care unit capacity was at 74%. Of the 374 ventilators available to local hospitals, 134 were in use, including 41 for confirmed COVID-19 patients. 

Our best staff photos of May 2020

emily.nitcher@owh.com, 402-444-1192,

twitter.com/emily_nitcher

Tags

Emily covers K-12 education, including Omaha Public Schools. Previously, Emily covered local government and the Nebraska Legislature for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @emily_nitcher. Phone: 402-444-1192.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email