The Douglas County Health Department and the Nebraska National Guard are teaming up to host a drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic.
The clinic will take place Sunday at OneWorld Community Health Center's South Omaha location at 4910 S. 30th St.
Testing is available to people who are symptomatic or who work in packing plants. Individuals must provide their name and date of birth. Tests will be completed for free.
The clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until staff runs out of testing kits.
On Saturday, the Douglas County Health Department reported 2,211 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from 2,088 on Friday.
As of Friday night, local hospitals reported that 127 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Officials also reported that 490 medical surge beds were available. Of the 374 ventilators available, 132 were in use, including 45 for COVID-19 patients.
Health department officials said 390 residents have recovered from the illness.
A worker prepares her PPE at a drive through testing site in Lot D of the CHI Health Center on Monday, May 04, 2020. This was part of the TestNebraska initiative launched two weeks ago by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
Medical workers wait for people at a tent at a drive through testing site in Lot D of the CHI Health Center on Monday, May 04, 2020. This was part of the TestNebraska initiative launched two weeks ago by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
A worker walks with a patients test at a drive through testing site in Lot D of the CHI Health Center on Monday, May 04, 2020. This was part of the TestNebraska initiative launched two weeks ago by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
The Nebraska National Guard handled directing people at the entrance in Lot D of the CHI Health Center for a drive through testing site on Monday, May 04, 2020. This was part of the TestNebraska initiative launched two weeks ago by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
A worker scans a QR code that people were given so they can be tested for the cornavirus at a drive through testing site in Lot D of the CHI Health Center on Monday, May 04, 2020. This was part of the TestNebraska initiative launched two weeks ago by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
A worker conducts a test for coronavirus at a drive-thru site in a CHI Health Center parking lot. Monday was the first day of testing under the TestNebraska effort, which is expected to eventually do 3,000 tests a day.
A worker uses a swab to test someone for coronavirus at a drive through testing site in Lot D of the CHI Health Center on Monday, May 04, 2020. This was part of the TestNebraska initiative launched two weeks ago by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
A worker checks the drivers license of someone about to be tested for the coronavirus at a drive through testing site in Lot D of the CHI Health Center on Monday, May 04, 2020. This was part of the TestNebraska initiative launched two weeks ago by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
A worker scans a QR code that people were given so they can be tested for the cornavirus at a drive through testing site in Lot D of the CHI Health Center on Monday, May 04, 2020. This was part of the TestNebraska initiative launched two weeks ago by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
The Nebraska National Guard handled directing people at the entrance in Lot D of the CHI Health Center for a drive through testing site on Monday, May 04, 2020. This was part of the TestNebraska initiative launched two weeks ago by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
A worker uses a swab to test someone for coronavirus at a drive through testing site in Lot D of the CHI Health Center on Monday, May 04, 2020. This was part of the TestNebraska initiative launched two weeks ago by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
"Anybody that wants a test can get a test." - Donald Trump, March 6, 2020
"If people want to get tested, they'll get tested." Donald Trump, March 11, 2020
Americans "should all be able to get a test right now." - Donald Trump, March 11, 2020
Those are all "pants on fire" comments by the President, who continues to mislead Americans during Covid-19 in order to save his own political neck.
