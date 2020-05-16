The Douglas County Health Department and the Nebraska National Guard are teaming up to host a drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic. 

The clinic will take place Sunday at OneWorld Community Health Center's South Omaha location at 4910 S. 30th St. 

Testing is available to people who are symptomatic or who work in packing plants. Individuals must provide their name and date of birth. Tests will be completed for free. 

The clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until staff runs out of testing kits. 

On Saturday, the Douglas County Health Department reported 2,211 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from 2,088 on Friday. 

As of Friday night, local hospitals reported that 127 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Officials also reported that 490 medical surge beds were available. Of the 374 ventilators available, 132 were in use, including 45 for COVID-19 patients. 

Health department officials said 390 residents have recovered from the illness. 

