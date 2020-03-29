GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Central District Health Department reported three new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the total confirmed cases by the department to six.

The department, which covers Hall, Hamilton and Merrick Counties in central Nebraska, said there had been community concern about a birthday party on March 14 in the district. The department had no reported positive cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, at that time.

In a Facebook post Saturday evening, however, the South Heartland District Health Department said individuals who attended the March 14 party in Doniphan have now tested positive for COVID-19.

The Central District Health Department said that during the first weeks of COVID-19 spread in the U.S., its efforts were directed toward containing the virus.

“Given the highly contagious nature of COVID-19, we knew we could not prevent the virus entirely,” the department said. “Now that we have community spread, our goal is to limit the number of cases at any one time in order to reduce the demand on our health care system.”

The incubation period — the time from exposure to onset of first symptoms — for COVID-19 can be up to 14 days. The symptoms can consist of fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, severe fatigue or diarrhea. People with any of the symptoms should self-quarantine for 14 days, and if symptoms worsen, contact their health care provider.

All Nebraskans are urged to help prevent the potential spread of coronavirus by practicing social distancing and staying home when sick.

Photos: Coronavirus affects Nebraska

1 of 71