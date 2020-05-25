We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Back in March, Peter Iwen faced a serious shortage of the chemicals needed to run tests for the novel coronavirus.

It wasn’t a problem unique to Nebraska; supply chains around the world were stretched thin.

Iwen, director of the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory, remembered an old tool that long had been used to conserve testing resources in blood donation screening and testing for sexually transmitted diseases. Instead of testing each sample separately, labs pooled specimens from different people and tested them together.

So he reached out to a longtime contact.

Chris Bilder, a statistics professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, has studied group testing for about 18 years, including advising Iowa’s state laboratory on group testing for STDs.

Last month, the researchers published a study demonstrating that the method could result in using more than 50% fewer tests on average than if the lab tested samples individually.

Now group testing — and the Nebraska work in particular — is getting attention nationally as a possible means of boosting the nation’s testing capacity.

Increased testing, along with isolating sick people and quarantining their close contacts, is seen as key in corralling the virus, driving down transmission and gradually reopening the economy. But while testing has increased in Nebraska and the rest of the country, many experts say considerably more still is needed to get the job done. Testing supplies, in fact, remain tight in some places.

Iwen said he has had a half-dozen calls about group testing in the past week. And a web-based app that Bilder and graduate student Brianna Hitt designed to help labs calculate the optimal size of the testing pools has gotten hits from around the globe.

“Certainly it could change the way we look at testing,” Iwen said.

Others are beginning to think the same. In a New York Times opinion piece, a University of Wisconsin math professor called group testing a “promising way forward” to get more out of available testing materials. In a March column in Forbes magazine, a Boston University economics professor wrote that it could be a “secret weapon” against the virus.

Meanwhile, other researchers in the United States, Israel and Germany are studying variations on the method.

Peter Frazier, an associate professor and data scientist at Cornell University, outlined a method for scaling up group testing even further in a yet-unpublished white paper. He proposes pooling samples in a grid-like array that, in his example, would allow for testing 4,900 samples at once using 140 tests.

Such an approach, he said, could be used to test entire households in large batches and gradually clear them.

“There are a lot of logistical challenges and regulatory questions you need to work through,” he said. “But I think it’s something we should be doing.”

The method comes down to math.

Bilder gave an example. If a lab tested 100 people individually for a single disease, it would take 100 tests to get the job done. With group testing, however, lab personnel could divide the 100 samples into groups of five and test each group, reducing the number of tests to 20. If one group tests positive, technicians would go back and retest each of the five samples in that group. Even with the additional tests, the lab still would use fewer tests than if it tested each person individually.

The tricky part is figuring the optimal number of samples to test at one time. That’s where Bilder came in.

Group testing works best, and saves the most testing materials, when the prevalence of a disease — and with it the number of positive cases — is fairly low. Given that, group testing could be used to greatest effect at some future time when positive rates of COVID-19 have been driven down to low levels.

If the infection rate is high, however, it’s more likely that a group will test positive. A lab would burn a lot of tests going back to check whether each person in that group is positive.

“He (Iwen) wanted to do this in the most efficient manner, with the lowest number of tests possible to test the same number of people,” Bilder said.

By Bilder’s calculations, the best pool size for the public health lab worked out to be five individuals, based on the percentage of positive tests reaching the lab at the time. The American Red Cross, on the other hand, uses a pool size of 16 to screen blood donations for West Nile, hepatitis B and C and HIV, Bilder said.

But because the lab had changed a testing protocol, Iwen first had to consult with the Food and Drug Administration. Based on the data he provided, an agency official wrote March 27 that the “FDA will not object to your laboratory testing pools of five specimens while the positive test rate is below 10%.”

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts also sent a letter giving his “full authorization to explore and proceed with all reasonable measures to expand testing at this time.”

Iwen said the lab initially was saving 50% or more of its chemicals, as well as staff time, using the pooled approach. More recently, however, the lab has temporarily stopped pooling because the rate of positive tests it’s handling has jumped above 10%.

Meanwhile, they have begun working on another method. Because samples typically are labeled as potentially high- or low-risk for risk of infection based on the questions patients are asked when swabs are collected, lab staff are looking at pooling samples from low-risk people and testing high-risk ones individually.

Some, however, have questioned whether pooling could dilute samples and make it more difficult to detect the virus. But Bilder said the researchers’ work demonstrated that it works in up to five samples. “You’re not going to lose out on missing positives,” he said.

Iwen noted that the testing uses a highly sensitive assay that looks for the virus’s genetic material and multiplies it many times. Lab staff have been running the tests longer during that phase to make sure they don’t miss any virus.

“The performance is high,” he said.

And for those who are less mathematically inclined, there’s the app, which the researchers also used in their study.

Bilder said he and Hitt initially started working on the app to help lab technicians more easily calculate optimal pool size for STD testing. “But it has come in very handy for this COVID-19 problem we’ve had,” he said.

Hitt, whose work contributed to her recently completed Ph.D., soon will be moving to Colorado to become an assistant professor at the Air Force Academy.

Hitt said it’s exciting to see the research being applied. “Hopefully,” she said, “other researchers and labs throughout the world will see the value of this.”

Our best staff photos of May 2020