Ten new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the Grand Island area on Wednesday, pushing the statewide number of deaths to 68.

Douglas County also recorded a new death, bringing its total to 16.

The number of confirmed cases in the state stood at 3,784, up 426 cases from Monday. (The state had technical difficulties with its coronavirus website Tuesday, so its numbers on that day didn't fully reflect the total that had been confirmed.)

Nearly three-fourths of Nebraska's cases are in the five hardest-hit counties: Hall, Douglas, Dakota, Dawson and Lancaster .

The 10 central Nebraska deaths were mostly among residents of long-term care facilities and have occurred over the past three days, said Teresa Anderson, director of the Central District Health Department.

Three counties served by the district are Hall, Hamilton and Merrick. A total of 35 deaths has been reported in three counties.

"It's very, very sad," Anderson said. "We knew this was going to happen, and I'll start crying if I think too much about it. It's just hard."

Anderson said long-term care facilities are struggling with difficult decisions as the illness moves through their communities. The facilities are like homes to their residents, staff know their needs and quirks and decisions about moving residents are difficult.

State and local officials are working with staff at the long-term care facilities.

"Everybody is doing the best they can with what they have. They have the best of intentions," Anderson said.

As of last week, more than 125 residents and workers at long-term care facilities in the district had tested positive for the virus, and the number has risen since then, she said.

She said more cases are inevitable at the facilities.

"We are going to have more, it's going to be sad," Anderson said. "How many more? Nobody knows, but we're sad for the families, we're sad for the workers, we're sad for the communities who support these people."

Also on Wednesday, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infections in the three-county Grand Island area passed the 1,000 mark.

There are now 1,030 confirmed cases in the district, with 972 in Hall County, where Grand Island is located, 49 in Hamilton County and nine in Merrick County.

The massive beef plant JBS, which is dealing with a coronavirus outbreak, is located in Grand Island.

Douglas County saw its coronavirus cases jump by 31 on Wednesday, according to the Douglas County Health Department. The newly confirmed cases are people ranging in age from 6 to 84.

There are now 536 new cases in the county.

The person who died in Douglas County was a man over the age of 80 with underlying health issues.

Lancaster County saw its coronavirus cases increase by 32 on Wednesday to a total of 193, according to Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.