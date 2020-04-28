We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

You don’t want to get COVID-19.

Take it from a man who knows.

Danny Lemos returned to his Grand Island home Sunday after battling coronavirus.

Lemos, 39, was taken by helicopter on April 15 to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. During his battle with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, the hospital told his ex-wife that he had a 20% chance of survival. He is now on a mandatory 14-day quarantine, and is anxious to get back to work.

“It was quite the adventure, I can tell you that,” he said.

During the experience, Lemos was unconscious for four days. He doesn’t remember the helicopter flight.

He felt the worst on April 9, the day he went to the emergency room at CHI Health St. Francis.

“I was really having trouble breathing,“ he said. Other than that, his only symptom was “a very slight temperature.”

Lemos said people need to take COVID-19 seriously. At first, young people thought they were immune from the illness. That turned out to be incorrect.

“It’s something new. And it’s going to take time before we get it figured out,” Lemos said.

On Sunday, as he headed for home, Lemos noticed that Grand Island stores were packed and “the people are still everywhere.”

People have to live, and they still have to do things. “I get that,” he said.

But in Grand Island, the number of people infected with the virus is rising at an astronomical rate, he said.

“It’s just absolutely ludicrous,” he said of the increase. “And I don’t know what it’s going to take for this town to realize that they have to quit going out. People need to stay home and stay inside and get this under control.”

His ex-wife, Samantha Bluhm, wrote on Facebook on April 16 that Lemos was staying strong and fighting hard.

“Please keep the prayers coming,” she wrote.

The dates are still blurry to Lemos. He left the intensive care unit at Nebraska Medical Center last Wednesday or Thursday. After that, he was moved to a standard room.

Lemos was given a trial drug called remdesivir at the Omaha hospital.

Within the next day or two, he had shown rapid improvement.

He was able to talk to his family on the phone.

“I wasn’t real stable, but I could get up and walk,” he said.

His dramatic rebound “was the nuttiest thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” he said.

Hospital staff were filled with “shock and awe” at the speed of his turnaround, he said. The change was as quick as the click of a light switch, he said.

He doesn’t know how big a role the experimental drug played in his recovery.

But the drug “obviously had to have something to do with it.”

A lot of people were praying for Lemos. “I need it. I’m very thankful for where I’m at. “

The Nebraska Medical Center “did an amazing job with me,” he said.

Lemos’ father, who is 62, also has COVID-19. He is at CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln, where he’s improving.

His ventilator is off. He is “up and eating and talking,” his son said. “I was praying big time for him, too, just because he’s older and he has COPD. I was really, really, really worried about him.”

Lemos is the father of four children, who are ages 8 to 18.

Lemos does not work at JBS beef plant. But he is “99.99% sure” his COVID-19 is connected to the plant, where his father works.