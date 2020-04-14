We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Coronavirus cases around the hot spot of Grand Island showed the biggest jump in daily totals in Nebraska on Tuesday.

In the Omaha metro area, cases are growing more slowly. The metro area also recorded a new death on Tuesday, a man in his 60s with underlying health issues. This brings the county's total deaths to seven, according to the Douglas County Health Department.

The tri-county area around Grand Island reported 251 cases Tuesday, up by 40 from the day before. That total includes 235 cases in Hall County, where Grand Island is located, 13 cases in Hamilton County and three cases in Merrick County.

Local public health officials say they don't have the resources they need to get ahead of the virus.

"We continue to be challenged with not having enough tests," the Central District Public Health Department said in a statement posted Monday afternoon on Facebook. "We are doing our best to test those who are high priority."

Health officials say they understand people are anxious about the virus and the inability to get tested. Local officials are working with the state to get additional testing.

As central Nebraska's numbers rise, that part of the state is threatening to eclipse the much more populated Douglas County, where Omaha is located.

The tri-county area around Grand Island has a population of 78,400, compared to 571,000 people in Douglas County.

Douglas County saw its reported cases rise by 10 on Tuesday, to a total of 255.

Of the new Douglas County cases, five are men and five are women. They range in age from 27 to 64 years old. Six had contact with a known case, two were community-acquired, and two remain under investigation. None of the new cases have required hospitalization.

Also on Tuesday, Lancaster County, where Lincoln is located, reported one case, bringing the county's total to 57. The latest case is a man in his 30s who is self-isolating.

He is believed to have contracted the virus through community spread. That's been the case with the vast majority, 50, of COVID-19 confirmed illnesses in Lancaster County, according to local officials. Lancaster County has had one death.

Nebraska totals for Tuesday will be released early Tuesday evening. The state reported 871 cases and 18 deaths Monday evening.