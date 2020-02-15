The doctor was tired. The crowd outside the Nigerian hospital treating patients with the dreaded Ebola virus had grown big and loud and one man in particular was getting aggressive in his demands.
Dr. David Brett-Major approached the crowd, listened to the man, a bright, focused engineer with good questions. As Brett-Major explained why foreign health care workers like him were there and discussed patient rights and community risks, the man calmed down. Everyone dispersed, Brett-Major recalled in a interview on Thursday, “pleasantly.”
This episode from 2014, chronicled in a book written by a new infectious diseases hire at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, would appear to be a neat resolution to the all-too-common and all-too-human response of fear.
Fear in an epidemic.
A new scary-sounding, contagious and potentially fatal virus appears on the scene. People get sick. Some die. Governments and health officials spring into action. There are quarantines, masks, hazmat space suits and the constant blare of news that crystallizes into two words: OH NO! Sound familiar?
Then there are two viruses: The biological one. And the psychological one. People become afraid. The fear, like disease, spreads.
This question sprang to mind following what appeared to be a ridiculous apprehension voiced by a Nebraska state senator.
Sen. Mike Groene said he was glad he lived in North Platte — some 280 miles from Omaha where a bunch of “infected” people were coming. Those “infected” people were Americans who had been in the epicenter of the latest infectious epidemic — Hubei province of China, where the novel coronavirus has killed 242 and sickened 15,152 people. Fifty-seven are quarantined at a military base outside Omaha, one of whom was taken to a hospital Friday with respiratory symptoms.
Groene later clarified that his constituents were worried and that the issue was not “simple.”
The first antidote to fear is fact.
Fact: The 57 people who came from China to Omaha on Feb. 7 and are in federal quarantine at the Nebraska National Guard’s Camp Ashland were not diagnosed with coronavirus when they came. Since then, one of the 57 has shown what officials are describing as “extremely mild” respiratory symptoms. That individual, an adult woman, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center campus on Friday for evaluation and testing.
The others continue to be monitored with twice-daily fever and other checks because of their potential exposure.
(Two Americans in quarantine in California have been diagnosed with coronavirus, bringing to 15 the number of people in the U.S. officially diagnosed. The latest diagnosed case involved an individual under quarantine in Texas who was on board the same chartered flight that held the 57 people now in quarantine at Camp Ashland.)
Fact: You can’t get the coronavirus 281 miles away from someone who has it. Six feet and lots of hand-washing will do.
Fact: The virus to really worry about in Omaha or worldwide is influenza.
Health experts say that knowledge is power and that one of the first orders of business in an epidemic or health emergency is being out front with facts and answers. Indeed, state and local officials have hammered that point home.
It’s not new for people to fear infection. The word “leper” is used most often as a metaphor for an outcast but it did have a literal meaning: someone pushed out of society because of a dreaded infectious disease that causes skin sores, nerve damage and at one point, death.
It is also not completely irrational to fear.
The city of Wuhan, China, with a population of 11 million people, has come to a complete standstill as the coronavirus’ epicenter. With this latest epidemic, there is still a lot we don’t know. We do know the outbreak is growing: 1,527 deaths and more than 67,000 cases worldwide, almost all in mainland China.
It might be tempting to poke fun at Sen. Groene’s thinking on the coronavirus. But then one must look in the mirror.
My two biggest fears are airplane crashes and missing experiences. FOMO allows me to get on a plane. Flying puts me in a state of panic that I mitigate with a vodka cranberry and silent prayer. The fact that it’s far more likely I’d get hurt or killed in a car crash does not make me any less fearful of dropping from the sky.
I asked Brett-Major to weigh in on all of this. He is an infectious diseases specialist with an impressive résumé of treating and studying the world’s worst scourges.
It’s why he was in Lagos, Nigeria, in 2014. The World Health Organization had sent him. He was at a hospital that itself was on the fringe of a Nigerian health care system because of the patients within who had HIV and multidrug-resistant tuberculosis.
Brett-Major said it’s important to let people articulate their fears and try to understand what’s at the root. He said people often just need a chance to say what’s on their mind. This was a lesson from that night in Lagos and in general during his time in West Africa.
That night, he said he was “too tired to care” that the crowd outside might pose a risk. So he approached the crowd, listened and tried to offer answers and context.
This doesn’t always work. Brett-Major said when he tried to calm upset people outside a hospital in Sierra Leone, the chief nurse for that ward, a local, tapped him on the shoulder and said “no.” As an American, an outsider, he wasn’t the right messenger for this crowd.
Brett-Major, who blogs about subjects like disease, emergencies and fear, said it’s important to consider the broad consequences and the way that people perceive and manage fear. People want to understand, know the implications and not be surprised.
“In fairness to people who are concerned, they know their interests far better than we do,” he said.
He said it’s also important to present accurate, contextual information that addresses the questions. He tried that the other day on Twitter through a public chat promoted by UNMC about the coronavirus but found the resulting discussion was mostly medical people talking to medical people.
Fear can originate with proximity, something my colleague Aaron Sanderford found when he visited the town of Ashland, near where the quarantined Americans are being housed. There had been a lot of chatter about the Americans coming from China.
Yet days later, it seemed people had adjusted. The superintendent of Ashland-Greenwood public schools said that not a single parent had called about it.
A nurse thought that officials had given helpful information. The biggest fear she’d heard was about the possibility of new flooding at Camp Ashland, which was inundated during last spring’s flood.
“The answer to that question is, ‘I’m sure they had a plan,’ ” said Deb Zobel. “I don’t think it’s going to be an issue.”
Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan, associate professor at Creighton University’s School of Medicine, credited the Douglas County Health Department for doing “a fantastic job” giving solid answers. She said federal and state officials have been in constant communication with local physicians about coronavirus developments.
She said if people want to worry about a contagious virus, the one worth fearing is the flu. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, between Oct. 1 and Feb. 1, up to 31 million Americans have gotten the flu, resulting in up to 370,000 hospitalizations and between 12,000 and 31,000 deaths.
It is not too late to get your flu vaccine. Public health officials say if you haven’t yet, you still should as the season continues for weeks.
So when it comes to coronavirus, Vivekanandan leans on medical knowledge and lived experience. As a former refugee from Sri Lanka, she looks around Omaha, a city with two medical schools and research hospitals and a strong public health infrastructure, and concludes this: “We are really safe.”
1 of 30
Passengers from Wuhan, China, at Eppley Airfield on Friday. None have shown symptoms, officials say, but they will be quarantined and observed for 14 days.
A bus driver wears a mask as he is about to transfer passengers from an airplane to a bus at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The passengers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Luggage gets unloaded as passengers get off a plane and onto a bus at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Passengers board a bus from an airplane at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Passengers board a bus from a plane at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Workers prepare for the arrival of passengers at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to Eric Kasowski with the CDC speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
A patch on Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general, as he listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Capt. Dana Hall with the USPHS, speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Executive Director, Emergency Management & Biopreparedness at Nebraska Medicine Shelly Schwedhelm speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday.
Photos: Nebraska serves as quarantine site for coronavirus
Gov. Pete Ricketts said he is confident that UNMC and Nebraska Medicine have the equipment and expertise to deal with coronavirus. Travelers requiring hospitalization will go to the medical center.
