We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

In the past month, clinical psychologist and medical school professor Ronn Johnson has had to lean on his late mother’s advice: Whatever you do, maintain your sanity.

It’s something Dellia Johnson would say in their Chicago home when Ronn was growing up in the 1960s, a crazy time. Gangs roamed the streets of his bad neighborhood. His father had died. His mother was trying to keep her five children on the straight and narrow while also doing her part for the civil rights movement.

Dellia knew that when waters got choppy, someone had to keep a steady hand on the wheel.

That’s what Dr. Johnson is trying to do now in an unprecedented time when both clinicians and their patients are in the same boat, “going through the same kind of distressing circumstances,” he said, “at the same time.”

By now, one month into the upside-down life during the coronavirus pandemic, we know what the distress is: A highly transmittable, sometimes fatal illness. A paucity of testing and medical supplies. A tanking economy. A lack of definition: Coronavirus lurks invisibly in people, spreading like fire. There is no end in sight for stay-at-home and social distance practices.

“It’s not like you can see the bad guys in the neighborhood,” said Johnson. “Or the tornado spotted, say, in the Bellevue area.”

These facts make life harder for people with diagnosed mental illness, like the veterans with depression, anxiety and PTSD whom Johnson treats at the Veterans Affairs hospital in Omaha. And they stress out their caregivers, like Johnson, who now has to get his temperature taken, answer questions about coughing and pass through new doors and by ominous warning signs with big, red letters spelling out the threat: COVID-19.

“I’ve literally stopped watching the news because it’s just so distressing and depressing,” said Johnson.

But reminders lurk off-screen, too: In the tape marks on the floor of the grocery store. In the hypervigilant looks on people’s faces in public. In the calls and emails he gets from medical students, including one of Asian descent who was told in Omaha by a stranger to “go back to China.”

Johnson is a professor of psychiatry and associate dean for diversity and inclusion at Creighton University School of Medicine. He said that when horrible events happen, some people turn to scapegoating — like blaming Asian people for the novel coronavirus that first was spotted in China. This adds to the stress for medical students whose lives, too, have been disrupted.

For his patients already struggling with mental health, Johnson said, the COVID-19 circumstances are “like pouring gasoline on the fire.”

Worries about the virus compound existing mental health issues at a time when healthcare resources “are stretched to the core.”

For healthcare providers, especially the doctors and nurses who risk their own health to serve COVID-19 patients, Johnson worries about their burnout and stress.

For the general public, including mental health practitioners like him, this pandemic is “a major life marker.”

“It’s going to go down bigger than 9/11,” he said, “bigger than probably Pearl Harbor.”

There’s little solace. The news isn’t getting better. And the rules aimed at keeping people safe, chiefly maintaining a physical distance, also blunt life’s comfort in others.

Johnson, for one, can’t hug his grandchildren.

But then he remembers the words of his mother, whom he and his siblings called “The General.” The General ran a tight ship on the west side of Chicago in the 1960s. The General also lived to age 97, passing away in 2011.

“Mother used to have this saying, ‘Whatever you do, maintain your sanity at all costs,’ ” he said.

His take on that involves compartmentalization: Leave work at work and home at home. When there’s no escape from either front, keep a sense of humor, do the things that bring joy and above all, reach out to others.

Johnson has had Zoom meetings with colleagues, Zoom dinners with friends, and recently the self-described film buff Zoomed with friends while watching the recent horror movie, “The Invisible Man.”

In psychotherapy, therapists must listen to the stories of their clients without also participating in them. That separation is necessary to help guide a client through troubled memories and experiences to better health.

What the pandemic has done, he said, is place the therapist and client in the same experience at the same time which makes that removal harder. But he said someone in the boat has to navigate and that duty is on the therapist.

Johnson extended the boat metaphor to include a coping mechanism. Though he uses it for his patients at the VA, it seems apt for the general public grappling with the anxieties around COVID-19.

When you feel the water getting too deep, Johnson said, reach for a life preserver. That might mean asking for professional help, calling a hotline or simply reaching out to a friend.

He said he knows things are going to get worse. More known infection. More death. More economic suffering, with the poorest feeling it hardest and first. He said people need to brace for long-term struggle and watch out for “snake-oil salesmen” offering the false miracle cures.

So, he said, people must try to hang on and keep it together, not unlike his mother did in a different challenging era.

“If you break down and fall apart, then you’ve lost and can’t pull yourself out of the tailspin,” he said. “Her thing, more than anything else, was don’t get sucked into that. That’s all you do. You can’t do any more.”