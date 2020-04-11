In the past month, clinical psychologist and medical school professor Ronn Johnson has had to lean on his late mother’s advice: Whatever you do, maintain your sanity.
It’s something Dellia Johnson would say in their Chicago home when Ronn was growing up in the 1960s, a crazy time. Gangs roamed the streets of his bad neighborhood. His father had died. His mother was trying to keep her five children on the straight and narrow while also doing her part for the civil rights movement.
Dellia knew that when waters got choppy, someone had to keep a steady hand on the wheel.
That’s what Dr. Johnson is trying to do now in an unprecedented time when both clinicians and their patients are in the same boat, “going through the same kind of distressing circumstances,” he said, “at the same time.”
By now, one month into the upside-down life during the coronavirus pandemic, we know what the distress is: A highly transmittable, sometimes fatal illness. A paucity of testing and medical supplies. A tanking economy. A lack of definition: Coronavirus lurks invisibly in people, spreading like fire. There is no end in sight for stay-at-home and social distance practices.
“It’s not like you can see the bad guys in the neighborhood,” said Johnson. “Or the tornado spotted, say, in the Bellevue area.”
These facts make life harder for people with diagnosed mental illness, like the veterans with depression, anxiety and PTSD whom Johnson treats at the Veterans Affairs hospital in Omaha. And they stress out their caregivers, like Johnson, who now has to get his temperature taken, answer questions about coughing and pass through new doors and by ominous warning signs with big, red letters spelling out the threat: COVID-19.
“I’ve literally stopped watching the news because it’s just so distressing and depressing,” said Johnson.
But reminders lurk off-screen, too: In the tape marks on the floor of the grocery store. In the hypervigilant looks on people’s faces in public. In the calls and emails he gets from medical students, including one of Asian descent who was told in Omaha by a stranger to “go back to China.”
Johnson is a professor of psychiatry and associate for diversity and inclusion at Creighton University School of Medicine. He said that when horrible events happen, some people turn to scapegoating — like blaming Asian people for the novel coronavirus that first was spotted in China. This adds to the stress for medical students whose lives, too, have been disrupted.
For his patients already struggling with mental health, Johnson said, the COVID-19 circumstances are “like pouring gasoline on the fire.”
Worries about the virus compound existing mental health issues at a time when healthcare resources “are stretched to the core.”
For healthcare providers, especially the doctors and nurses who risk their own health to serve COVID-19 patients, Johnson worries about their burnout and stress.
For the general public, including mental health practitioners like him, this pandemic is “a major life marker.”
“It’s going to go down bigger than 9/11,” he said, “bigger than probably Pearl Harbor.”
There’s little solace. The news isn’t getting better. And the rules aimed at keeping people safe, chiefly maintaining a physical distance, also blunt life’s comfort in others.
Johnson, for one, can’t hug his grandchildren.
But then he remembers the words of his mother, whom he and his siblings called “The General.” The General ran a tight ship on the west side of Chicago in the 1960s. The General also lived to age 97, passing away in 2011.
“Mother used to have this saying, ‘Whatever you do, maintain your sanity at all costs,’ ” he said.
His take on that involves compartmentalization: Leave work at work and home at home. When there’s no escape from either front, keep a sense of humor, do the things that bring joy and above all, reach out to others.
Johnson has had Zoom meetings with colleagues, Zoom dinners with friends, and recently the self-described film buff Zoomed with friends while watching the recent horror movie, “The Invisible Man.”
In psychotherapy, therapists must listen to the stories of their clients without also participating in them. That separation is necessary to help guide a client through troubled memories and experiences to better health.
What the pandemic has done, he said, is place the therapist and client in the same experience at the same time which makes that removal harder. But he said someone in the boat has to navigate and that duty is on the therapist.
Johnson extended the boat metaphor to include a coping mechanism. Though he uses it for his patients at the VA, it seems apt for the general public grappling with the anxieties around COVID-19.
When you feel the water getting too deep, Johnson said, reach for a life preserver. That might mean asking for professional help, calling a hotline or simply reaching out to a friend.
He said he knows things are going to get worse. More known infection. More death. More economic suffering, with the poorest feeling it hardest and first. He said people need to brace for long-term struggle and watch out for “snake-oil salesmen” offering the false miracle cures.
So, he said, people must try to hang on and keep it together, not unlike his mother did in a different challenging era.
“If you break down and fall apart, then you’ve lost and can’t pull yourself out of the tailspin,” he said. “Her thing, more than anything else, was don’t get sucked into that. That’s all you do. You can’t do any more.”
1 of 27
Hank, a Labrador retriever, does not respect social distancing and gives Morgan Henderson, the owner of Dirty Doodles, a kiss while being groomed at Dirty Doodles in Omaha. The dog grooming service has moved work stations outside so employees can remain six feet apart during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Handwritten notes for customers at Nite Owl in Omaha on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Nite Owl has been writing personal notes to customers and offering specials, like the Social Distance Daiquiri, while offering curbside take-out as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
Karna Gurung answers a text on his phone at his store located at 822 N 40th Street on Thursday, April 02, 2020. Gurung is translating important information about coronavirus for non english speaking members of his community.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
The Easter Bunny waves to families as they drive by at the Hy-Vee near 144th and Stony Brook Blvd. in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. The grocery store usually hosts an Easter egg hunt, but went with a drive-thru Easter Bunny visit this year to encourage social distancing in response to the novel coronavirus.
About 100 people line up outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Don Rupp wears a face mask made by his wife while waiting in line outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Russell Hatt smokes a cigarette outside of Fonner Park at on Monday, April 06, 2020, in Grand Island, Nebraska. "I'm a widower, so this is what I do to stay busy. I bet on horses and play Texas Hold'em."
Rabbi Daniel Blotner puts together Seder-To-Go kits at Chabad House in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Seder is a ritual dinner to mark the beginning of Passover, which began on April 8. The free kits and were available for delivery for anyone who is homebound during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
A woman walks a dog as the sun sets on Elmwood Park in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
A couple walks along the West Papio Trail in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
Kennedy Cascio has decorated her home's front door with a symbol for medicine and hearts. Cascio is an intensive care unit nurse at the Bellevue Medical Center and created the display to "show that I am thankful for everyone working on the frontlines," as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Photographed in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
A message is left along a fence at Lewis and Calrk Middle School in Omaha on Thursday, April 09, 2020. Omaha Public Schools have been closed since mid-March, with remote learning for all students, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
Hank, a Labrador retriever, does not respect social distancing and gives Morgan Henderson, the owner of Dirty Doodles, a kiss while being groomed at Dirty Doodles in Omaha. The dog grooming service has moved work stations outside so employees can remain six feet apart during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
A message written in chalk on a wall along Martha Street in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
Traffic is sparse at time on Interstate 80 through Omaha as people are encouraged to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
A sign is installed at Zorinsky Lake Park in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
A ball field is seen through a chainlink fence, at Lee Valley Park in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
A ball field sets empty at Prairie Lane Park in Omaha on Saturday, April 04, 2020. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
A Washington Elementary School sign reads 'Nebraska Strong' on Thursday, April 02, 2020, in Fremont, Nebraska.
The empty streets of downtown Grand Island on Monday, April 06, 2020. The area was experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases.
Playground equipment is seen wrapped in caution tape at Pier Park on Monday, April 06, 2020, in Grand Island, Nebraska. Playgrounds are closed as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Russell Hatt smokes a cigarette outside of Fonner Park at on Monday, April 06, 2020, in Grand Island, Nebraska. "I'm a widower, so this is what I do to stay busy. I bet on horses and play Texas Hold'em."
The Kroc Center is illuminated as a symbol of hope in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020.
Leah Hanson and others visit their grandmother from outside the Douglas County Health Center in Omaha on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
From left, Carol Ann Hixson, Terri Rohmeyer and Carol Carol Coffey wave and blow kisses to a family member from outside the Douglas County Health Center in Omaha on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
A woman walks a dog as the sun sets on Elmwood Park in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
A couple walks along the West Papio Trail in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
Kennedy Cascio has decorated her home's front door with a symbol for medicine and hearts. Cascio is an intensive care unit nurse at the Bellevue Medical Center and created the display to "show that I am thankful for everyone working on the frontlines," as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Photographed in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
A message is left along a fence at Lewis and Calrk Middle School in Omaha on Thursday, April 09, 2020. Omaha Public Schools have been closed since mid-March, with remote learning for all students, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
Traffic signs on Dodge Street, near 168th, display self quarantine guideline suggestions on Monday, April 06, 2020.
A sparrow sit in its nest in the letter "g" in Walgreens sign at 5038 Center Street on Friday, April 10, 2020.
