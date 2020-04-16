The posted speed limit on Interstate 80 near the exit to the Nebraska Crossing mall in Sarpy County is 75 mph.
Drivers, for their sakes and the common good, are supposed to go no faster than that and no slower than 40.
Those speed limits are as clear as the black numbers on the white roadside sign, as clear as the digital message flashing “Nebraska Strong” in the mostly empty parking lot of a massive Gretna shopping mall on this sunny still-pandemic April day.
The lot is empty now because of Gov. Pete Ricketts’ stay-at-home-through-April request. But by next week, expect to see more cars outside Nebraska Crossing. The mall’s owner, Rod Yates, has decided to speed past the state’s voluntary policy, and Ricketts won’t stop him.
Some critics see Yates as a lead-footed driver and contend that the governor is too willing to yield. Others support Yates’ goal of making Nebraska Crossing the first mall in North America to reopen. A day after the news drew national attention, neither Yates nor Ricketts appeared to change lanes.
Yates might appear to be flooring it. (After all, Nebraska schools are looking at potential fall-at-home contingencies). But he said he’s still driving safely. Some of the global brands that fill the 80-plus shopping bays at Nebraska Crossing had noted Nebraska’s relatively lower coronavirus curve and asked him to be the test case for reopening retail.
Yates, who lives in Omaha, was happy to “do my part as a landlord to help a trillion-dollar industry get back on its feet.”
The governor said Wednesday that it was Nebraskans’ civic duty to voluntarily comply with his health directives versus “the heavy hand of government coming down on you.”
A formal stay-at-home order has been something Ricketts has avoided like — how to put it? — the plague.
Instead, Ricketts has relied on an appeal to common sense and Nebraska Nice in offering a softer — and not ineffective — approach. A World-Herald analysis found the state ranks low in both known coronavirus cases and deaths, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the immunologist on the national stage, said the state is doing a good job.
Ricketts has issued directives summed up by a catchphrase: stay home, stay healthy, stay connected. He has warned that April would be bad. He has said to hunker down. He has told Nebraskans to shop just once a week, alone, and only for essential services.
But when Yates, the mall owner, blew past him in the left lane on Tuesday, the governor let him go rather than pulling him over for speeding. Ricketts wouldn’t even address whether the mall qualified as an essential service.
A visit Wednesday to the mall with big names like Nike and North Face showed why Yates would be eager to hit the gas. An empty shopping mall is an especially eerie place with its locked doors and piped-in pop music.
Who wants to be stranded on that shoulder?
Walking through, I yearned for pre-pandemic normal. I walked by closed Vineyard Vines wishing I could take my 14-year-old and a gaggle of her friends there so they could spend (too much) on T-shirts. I’d love to see my toddler nephews climbing on the playground. Plus my daily uniform of old yoga pants and a million Christmases-ago sweater could use a change-up. Even as I wear masks in public and avoid the grocery store and bathe in hand sanitizer, I’m not sure I wouldn’t have crossed J. Crew’s shiny threshold if it had been open on Wednesday.
But the speed limits aren’t just to protect our personal safety by curbing our own risk-taking. They are based on scientific study and intended for the good of the entire community everybody.
A speeding driver doesn’t just risk his own neck. He risks the lives of others around him.
There were a few people at Nebraska Crossing on Wednesday— a handful of clients of dog trainer Kristin Sandstede’s.
Everyone appeared to be properly distanced as they walked their pooches on empty sidewalks in front of locked doors that beckoned shoppers to go online or stay safe.
Sandstede said the coronavirus rules were confusing and besides, what is “essential” anyway?
Does it make sense for a Costco to be open with its crowded lines when an open-air shopping mall remains closed? Don’t people get to decide for themselves?
“If you don’t like it being open,” she said of Nebraska Crossing, “then don’t come.”
Client Lori May was conflicted. She understands the desire to reopen, get life back to normal and restore some business. Her husband’s dental practice in Fremont is shuttered right now. But opening a mall seemed, she said, “premature.”
Then again, she had gone to Hy-Vee just the day before to get her husband some Mickey Mouse trinkets, including a balloon. They were supposed to be in Disneyland for his birthday and, of course, that’s out.
May said she wore a mask but felt guilty getting something as trivial as a balloon, knowing that the clerk who waited on her risks getting sick by having to work during the pandemic.
Without posting a speed limit, Ricketts has relied on people to drive safely. But if Nebraska Crossing reopens too soon, what’s to stop other businesses from bypassing the governor’s request and following Yates in the fast lane?
Yates is hoping to be a national model. He talks about “best practices” and says he plans a careful soft opening. At first, just a quarter of the stores will be open as store managers figure out how to safely distance employees and customers and make decisions on when to send a potentially sick person home.
People have to get back to work, Yates said, and why not show how to do that correctly?
Stuck in the car with Yates are the mall employees who will have to put their own health on the line when the stores reopen. Yates is offering thermometers, plastic shields and masks. That might feel insufficient, the way a seat belt does for a passenger when the driver starts to speed.
The coronavirus is vexingly invisible, which makes the need for clarity in the response even greater.
How will Yates keep crowds thin enough? How can he make the test case a success story and not put the state on the map for being, as Nebraska State Sen. Adam Morfeld dubbed it, “Covid Crossing”?
Yates said he’s encouraging shoppers to follow the grocery rules: Come alone. Don’t linger. He also acknowledged that this is an experiment.
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert has shown what clear rules look like. Like Ricketts, Stothert first relied on good will when she asked Omahans to quit going to city parks in groups. But picnickers, soccer teams and others ignored the “directive,” so Stothert closed the parks, except for those passing through, including golfers.
We all yearn to get the family roadster back on the open highway.
But right now, the time calls for taking it slow — and that requires unambiguous traffic signs.
Here’s one I saw on I-80, heading back home after my trip to Nebraska Crossing. The overhead sign pointed drivers to a state website on quarantine directives.
Wouldn’t it have been clearer to just flash two words? Stay home.
A message of good health hangs from a home's front porch in Omaha on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
A message of good health hangs from a home's front porch in Omaha on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
A window message shows form a home in Omaha on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
Columnist Erin Grace has covered a variety of beats since she started at The World-Herald in 1998 — from education to City Hall and from the city's western suburbs to its inner-city neighborhoods. Follow her on Twitter @ErinGraceOWH. Phone: 402-444-1136.
As usual, MS Grace is full of herself and like many "do-gooders" thinks she knows what's best for the rest of us. Mr. Yates is not violating any law or health directive. Some malls are closed (Westroads) others are Open (Village Pointe & Oak View). Within some of the open malls some stores are open others are closed. Nebraska Crossing never closed, tho many of the stores are. I prefer to take my guidance from The Douglas County Health Department & the State of Nebraska, not a columnist who writes from "the heart" instead of her head.
Just another woke columnist that does not have to worry about where her money comes from. The "so-called" experts have been wrong about this from the beginning, now a columnist wants everyone to stay home because she is worried. This has gone on too long already. You can stay home; but don't make others live your life. Get off the interstate if you can't drive.
"So-Called" Experts? Pauline, really? Sounds like miss laughlin seems to think her and faux news know more than scientists, doctors, epidemiologists, etc... Purchase another mypillow pauline, and go back to sleep under that rock.
Mr Lindel converted 75% of his capacity utilization to produce masks and fill other medical needs in this crisis. What have you done?
The health departments condemned this reopening.
Life cannot stay closed for ever people. We have done more than reduce the curve...we have kicked it down the road to next month. Our hospitals sit empty, medical staff is experiencing pay cuts. What will happen next month and the month after that when a large majority of us are out of money and there is no stimulus check. The new "normal" cant be stay at home for the next six months. Its time to make some common sense decisions and take action using proper health precautions to avoid a national economic collapse. Yes, hi risk people shouldn't go to the mall but don't tell your neighbor that might even be immune to stay home.
Take a look at Grand Island. Is that what you want Mr Yates?
You actually think you're any safer in a grocery store or a gas station than at an outdoor mall? Why? This state is gonna open up one way or another so you better get used to it.
Two years after the Constitution was enacted with promoting the General Welfare, among other things, being a key mandate for our federal government…the Bill of Rights was enacted.
The Bill of Rights establishes some of the “inalienable rights” spoken of in the Declaration and loved by millions of citizens.
And yet the Supreme Court repeatedly has found selected limitations on those inalienable rights Constitutional!
What’s the rationale for the Constitutional limitations? Public safety…the protection of human life. No one may expect that falsely yelling “Fire” in a crowded theater is protected. The Supremes also found limitations on owning fully automatic firearms was Constitutional…with public safety being the rationale.
Now, limiting the size of meetings (even religious meetings) and personal mobility are being proposed, with the familiar rationale of PUBLIC SAFETY.
The conservative right-wing advocates…in Michigan, and I assume elsewhere judging by some of the posted comments…appear incapable of understanding these restrictions on meetings…and I assume… free speech and firearm ownership.
But the key, IMO, is understanding that government has a moral mandate to use our shared resources in ways that protect and empower ALL of us EQUALLY. Some in the public accept the rationale, and others not so much.
Golly gee, I wish I had your moral and intellectual superiority.
It's just all so simple and easy for you, isn't it. There are no such things as tradeoffs...ok, good to know I can ignore that from now on.
I'm so grateful for your stellar analysis. I tremble before your towering conclusions.
Thank God you don't run the government...
Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.
Ben Franklin
There are 18 patients with covid in the hospital in GI. There are millions of people who have the virus and don’t know it nation wide. Herd immunity is taking place in the shadows. We will be okay. Don’t panic,you don’t have to go to the outlet mall you know.
Herd immunity is being bandied about as the reason restrictions should be relaxed or even eliminated. This is nonsensical. It presupposes that massive amounts of people have contracted covid, had no or minor symptoms. and infected others who had the same outcomes. Do assume this has occured without statistically significant amounts of testing is simply idiotic. Also, the scientific community has no real insight yet on what type of immunity covid survivors have(total or partial) let alone how long said immunity lasts.
People are welcome to stay in whichever lane they want, but it is time to start moving the orange barrels and open the interstate back up. This can not last. And when the highway does open back up, you people driving 60 mph in the left lane need to get out of the way, you are just causing greater problems.
Well gee Erin you wrote this take like you have a job and can move about the state at will and you trust the medical outcome modelers who only have the National Weather Service as " a wrong all the time" competition. But you plebs that need supervision because you dopes that make the country work just can't be trusted to make good decisions. Whoo Boy this little study in the local liberal mind is condescension writ large. Good on Gov. Ricketts and the business people that will not be forced to cower in place.
Hey Dave, Pauline, J Carter, Casey, JM, and Riley - BIG PARTY at Jon Johnson’s house!!! Planning on a big crowd, invited a hundred fun like-minded people! It’s a small house so it’ll be cozy. But I know you’ll all be cool with that, bless your little hearts.
.05% of the state has tested positive for COVID-19 , I'll bring the beer! Seriously though, let's stop pretending that you aren't
anything other than a virtue signaling hypocrite.
One of the most spectacularly ignorant pieces of lettering ever committed to a computer.
You are just so smart, aren't ya, Lori. I genuflect at your genius.
Can you tell me, exactly, what the death rate is? No? Hmmmmm...
Can you tell me what the suicide rate is when 25 million people lose their jobs, their livelihoods, everything they have worked for? No, you don't know that either?
Why have our legislators, constantly, since the Founding and before, struggled with the trade-offs between liberty and security? Why has this been the central theme of the great political thinkers for more than a millennia?
I cower at your moral superiority and am in awe of the surety of conclusion that blesses your thinking.
Keep mocking the trade-offs. When the food supply chain collapses, you might sing a different tune. I know something about food supply chains.
Also, you must have a bigger pile of money to sit on than many. So many waiters, cooks, bartenders, bar and restaurant owners; so many have no backstop. But they are worthy of your mockery, eh Lori?
Run a business, care about your employees, and then mock my position...
Oh, and do a little political reading, will ya? Don't embarrass yourself again...
Looks like a couple of erudite, condescending posters got triggered.
Spectacular intellectual discourse there Lori...
You are certainly worth the time it takes to engage, eh?
Seriously, I infer you are a well meaning person. I suggest to you that it is not remotely as simple as might be imagined.
And the condescension was meant for your self-examination, Lori. Projection and mockery of folks in genuine crisis isn't a good look...
Ha, triggered? Lora dear, you're the one concocting idiotic scenarios based on fantasy house parties that absolutely no one is advocating for in order to attack people who hold a different opinion on how businesses should be allowed to operate as they try to emerge from this disaster in a safe and reasonable manner and start to slowly pick up the pieces. This isn't a crime, there are no laws being broken here.
By the time we see the cases blow up, its is too late. This state main industries, meat packing, food processing, transportation, and agriculture can function IF the rate of CV-19 doesn't blow up. But Ricketts will risk is all to be a good little GOP governor and make the people he is being a puppet for happy.
If Trump hadn't sabotaged testing in the US, with the tacit acquiesce of leaders like our Governor, who seems fine with not having enough gets to do widespread testing for months, we wouldn't be operating in the dark.
Why isn't more testing available almost 2 months after we were told any American who wanted to could be tested?
That is the crux of the issue. Where are the tests in Nebraska. They seem far more available in other states.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/27/opinion/coronavirus-trump-testing-shortages.html
It's not a surprise...we were warned a month ago.
Really?
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/investigations/2020/03/27/coronavirus-test-officials-botched-rollout-derailed-containment/5080781002/
So, was Trump supposed to listen to the FDA or not listen to the FDA?
And one month ago, if you were paying attention, you were told we were going to run out of tests...in the New York Times.
https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2020/04/we-are-needlessly-devastating-our-country.php
But I guess it is too much to expect you to keep up with the news and to usefully add to the discussion.
Last I heard, people who have had COVID-19 are coming down with the virus again; so much for herd immunity, at least for the time being.
I don't blame Mr. Yates for wanting to re-open, he's a businessman and I feel very much for those who are suffering the economic consequences of the virus due to governmental edicts. But, for the people who have suffered physically, and especially for the families of loved ones who have died, isn’t loss of life, and the potential for loss of life, a more severe loss of liberty?
Mr. Yates actions or " his little experiment" has potential deadly consequences, due to the immediate effects of viral contamination; more so than short term economic gain. Ricketts should have said something. It wasn't that long ago that there were only 0-15 cases of the virus in the entire US.
With regards to quoting Ben Franklin out of context:
“….what aspects of liberty are essential, and how much safety is at stake. The slogan might work as a reminder not to make foolish tradeoffs, but the real difficulty is in deciding which tradeoffs are wise and which are foolish. Once we figure that out, we don’t need the slogan to remind us; before we figure it out, the slogan doesn’t really help us.”-Eugene Volokh
Thank you Erin Grace for a thoughtful, well written article.
First, congrats on acknowledging some of the negative consequences.
Second, congrats on catching the Franklin quote, most people don't realize it involves taxation and the French and Indian War.
Third, in fact, reports are beginning to trickle in about just that: people coming down with it for a second time. What seems to be unknown is if they are being reinfected from outside or are re-percolating internally, if you will.
Mr. Yates actions have "potentially deadly consequences." Yes, they do. As does your proposed action. Or do you not admit that there will be many suicides in the coming days due to unemployment?
Can you quantify either? No? Hmmmmm.....
In fact, the models that these shut-downs are based on are coming in way under the worst case scenario. Way under...
A very bad flu season has 80, 000 deaths in the US. Right now we are at about 35,000.
Say we double a bad flu season, 160, 000 deaths. Say we put 40 million out of work; we're already at 25 million. In addition to suicide, add deaths from alcoholism, overdoses, spousal problems and abuse caused by excess proximity. Are you beginning to see the difficulty with the math? What amount of excess deaths are worth destroying the food chain for everyone else? What is the math, exactly?
It isn't as easy as some make it out.
I'm very lucky and will be just fine for a while. My family produces high-demand foods.
But 40% of Americans can't round up $500 emergency cash, and many of those have just been put put out of work.
This is a real disaster for many, many people. Starvation is a real possibility for many if this goes on too long. Looting then begins and the real trouble starts. There have already been numerous fights between consumers at stores. Plenty of video to watch now that some have the time...
Or, respectfully, can't you see what is coming if things don't change?
I do think most of the posters here are not folks from the lower income brackets, otherwise they would not be so solicitous of the...precarious plunge into poverty... that so many are having to endure.
Best regards, respectfully, Mr. Leonard,
Mike Skinner
On the front page, right now, UNMC predicts 50-180 deaths from the virus.
Do we destroy the economy for that? Don't you think suicides might equal that?
Please people, ease up on the fear and evaluate this thing on a real basis.
Let's not cause more severe problems than we are trying to solve. Let's not kill more with the cure than the virus would take....
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.