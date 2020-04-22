Felipe Chavez-Ramirez was successfully treated for the novel coronavirus while hospitalized in Hastings, Nebraska, at Mary Lanning Healthcare. He got a hero’s farewell after his 22-day stay ended April 15.
Felipe Chavez-Ramirez of Colorado was successfully treated for the novel coronavirus at Mary Lanning Healthcare’s hospital in Hastings, Nebraska, where he spent 22 days, 16 of them on a breathing machine. He is an expert on birds, photographed here with a loggerhead shrike.
Felipe Chavez-Ramirez of Colorado was successfully treated for the novel coronavirus at Mary Lanning Healthcare's hospital in Hastings, Nebraska, where he spent 22 days, 16 of them on a breathing machine. He is photographed here holding a shorebird called a Red Knot.
MARY LANNING HEALTHCARE
MARY LANNING HEALTHCARE
Felipe Chavez-Ramirez of Colorado was successfully treated for the novel coronavirus at Mary Lanning Healthcare's hospital in Hastings, Nebraska, where he spent 22 days, 16 of them on a breathing machine. He is photographed here holding a shorebird called a Red Knot.
The last thing Felipe Chavez-Ramirez remembered was being wheeled into the hospital in Hastings, Nebraska.
When he came to, the 54-year-old Colorado man, who had been healthy until that point, had to come to grips with some disconcerting facts.
Fact one: He’d survived a nasty case of COVID-19 and had almost died.
Fact two: Sixteen days had passed since he entered the Mary Lanning Healthcare hospital ER at 2 in the morning on March 25. It was now April 9. Doctors kept asking him what day it was. He had no idea. Felipe had lost over two weeks, being under sedation as a ventilator pumped oxygen into his lungs to keep him alive.
Fact three: Most people with coronavirus who are put on ventilators have not come off them alive. Felipe didn’t die. But being on a vent for so long would mean Felipe would have to relearn some basics like swallowing and talking.
Speaking by phone several days after being released from Mary Lanning, Felipe graciously shared the experience of being a coronavirus disease survivor. His voice was still scratchy and sometimes it swelled and broke with emotion.
He was willing to share his account to express gratitude for the lifesaving care he got at Mary Lanning. And he wanted to voice his concern that people still might not be taking this virus as seriously as they should.
“Heed the warnings,” he said, “and take care of yourself. You do not want to go through this.”
Felipe’s story provides a window into what it’s like to experience the coronavirus, which seems to affect everyone differently. People can have it and blessedly for them never know it. They also can die from it.
His story also offers hope amid the grim drumbeat of coronavirus news.
For Felipe, a scholar, a bird expert and lecturer at Western Colorado University, his second chance offers a hard stop to reexamine his life. For his caregivers, his recovery feels like a huge win.
“You take the victories when you get one,” said Dr. Matt Stritt, who works in pulmonary and critical care at Mary Lanning. “He was as sick as you can get. He turned around. He rallied. He survived. It is possible. Every time we have doubt, we have to think about a guy like Felipe.”
Felipe was healthy for his age, with a 5-foot-7, 200-pound build. Wasn’t on any medication. Never smoked. Didn’t work in a field that taxes the lungs, though he does live in Gunnison, Colorado, elevation 7,700 feet.
Felipe exercises and had just been snowshoeing before arriving in Nebraska on March 15.
That is when the coronavirus had started to take root and states like Colorado and Nebraska were in the process of closing down schools, restaurants and other public places.
Felipe had come to Hastings to spend the week with his only child, 15-year-old son Marcus. Marcus lives in Hastings with his mother, Felipe’s ex-wife. Felipe had previously lived in Nebraska for eight years.
Felipe now lives alone in Gunnison. He hadn’t been around anyone he knew who was infected. And he hadn’t felt sick. At least not right away.
Then he started nodding off at all hours, napping during the day. In the still-dark hours of March 25, he passed out and his family couldn’t wake him.
“That’s when they decided to take me in,” he said.
Felipe remembers being put in a wheelchair at Mary Lanning. Then nothing.
Dr. Stritt, who was on call that night, filled in the blanks. It was 2 or 3 a.m. when Felipe arrived. He was “very short of breath,” and hypoxic — when the concentration of oxygen in tissue falls dangerously low. Normal levels would be in the 90s. Felipe’s readings were in the 50s, “profoundly low,” said Stritt.
Mary Lanning had been preparing for coronavirus patients, and Felipe had all the markers. Once he was stabilized and put on oxygen, he was swabbed for coronavirus, but the test had to be checked in Omaha. The hospital wouldn’t know for sure for 24 to 48 hours whether Felipe had the virus, but caregivers proceeded as if he did, with isolation and personal protective equipment, or PPE.
At first on that first day, Felipe appeared to be getting better. His oxygen levels improved, he could talk to caregivers and he said he felt better. But by afternoon, his heart rate was still elevated and he was showing signs of troubled breathing — using his abdominal muscles, for instance, to pull in and push out air. His fever went up and at 2:30 p.m., Felipe was sedated. Tritt inserted a breathing tube and Felipe was on a ventilator.
Doctors tried two drugs. One was the anti-malarial drug that President Donald Trump had been talking up. Felipe seemed to improve for a few days, but by the end of Day 5, he was worse.
Doctors and nurses then tried flipping him over every 12 hours. Felipe, who was basically unconscious, spent half of a 24-hour period on his back and half on his stomach, to relieve pressure from organs like the heart sitting on top of his beleaguered lungs.
It took five people to turn him over. The strategy, employed during 1918 flu pandemic, appeared to work. Every time Felipe was on his stomach, his oxygen levels improved.
At times, doctors used ice packs and a cooling machine to relieve Felipe’s high fevers. They also used a drug called Actemra, which typically is intended to treat arthritic conditions and has sometimes been used with coronavirus patients.
The combination of treatments appeared to work. Felipe’s fevers went down. He didn’t need as much oxygen and he was breathing so well on his own that doctors removed his ventilator tube on April 9.
After 16 days of sedation, Felipe was understandably confused.
Felipe remembers waking in a strange bed. He couldn’t move. He remembers a doctor telling him he had a few close calls. He remembers thinking: I almost died? But I’m alive!
As health care workers filled him in, Felipe realized that his family — who tested negative — had suffered terrible worry.
“It was rough, more rough for them,” he said. “They knew what was going on. I didn’t.”
For every day someone spends in an intensive care unit, doctors loosely figure that person needs seven days of recovery. Felipe was out of the woods but still needed six days of hospitalization to get well enough to leave. He had to learn how to swallow and talk. He had to build enough strength to sit up. Walking remains something he can’t do without assistance and a 2-pound weight is very heavy for him to lift.
In the hospital, he remembers his first swallow of water, which he called “an incredible sensation.” Ice was “so good.” His first food, applesauce, was “so wonderful.”
He found himself grappling with what had happened. He caught up on news and the terrible jump in coronavirus cases and deaths. He battled loneliness. No visitors — and everyone who entered his room was covered head to toe in PPE, making it hard sometimes to tell who was who.
The view out of his fourth-floor window offered some respite. A therapist positioned him there, apologizing that there was nothing to see.
“There was to me,” he said. Mourning doves, robins, even the ominous black vulture was an object in motion.
A month in college tracking the migration of a peregrine falcon had hooked Felipe on birds. He got a bachelor’s degree in biology and a master’s and doctorate in wildlife ecology. He has worked for the World Wildlife Fund and the Platte River Whooping Crane Trust in Nebraska. He has studied sandhill cranes and whooping cranes and taught at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
In that fourth-floor ICU room in Hastings, Felipe sometimes could apply his scientist’s curiosity to his own situation. Viruses are natural. They can jump species and be highly contagious. But how did he get sick? And why did it hit him so hard?
That’s when emotion takes over from the science. Felipe can’t escape the idea he almost died but did not and therefore, now what?
“You have to reevaluate your life and what you’re doing with it,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of work to do thinking about those issues.”
His thoughts move between feeling “blessed” with his good fortune to pondering how this experience changes him. And while he is basically “cured,” as he put it, he needs to regain the lost muscle function.
For Dr. Stritt and the many people at Mary Lanning who helped him get better, Felipe’s story serves as an important reminder that success is possible. His recovery was a huge morale boost. Doctors and nurses get attached to their patients.
“I’m not even sure he realizes how good it was for us,” said Stritt. “We were all excited he got better.”
Felipe left Mary Lanning on April 15. He was too weak to walk, so he departed the hospital as he’d entered it — in a wheelchair.
Only this time, he got a hero’s farewell. Dozens of hospital employees lined his path, clapping for him.
A woman takes a photo of the bright but empty stadium at Papillion-La Vista South. Schools across Nebraska have turned on their stadium lights at 20:20 to honor the class of 2020 that will not be able to have prom or graduations.
Ella Pelletier and Matt Jones, both Papillion-La Vista South seniors, watch as the school’s stadium is lit up as part of the “Be the Light” campaign on Wednesday. Schools across Nebraska have turned on their stadium lights at 20:20 to honor the class of 2020 that will not be able to have prom or graduations.
Fireworks erupt during a drive-in fireworks show at Werner Park on Saturday, April 18. The park would have hosted a minor league baseball game that day, but the start of the season has been postponed because of the coronavirus. Thousands watched the fireworks from the stadium's parking lots and surrounding areas.
People watch fireworks during a drive-in fireworks show at Werner Park on Saturday, April 18. The park would have hosted a minor league baseball game that day, but the start of the season has been postponed because of the coronavirus. Thousands watched the fireworks from the stadium's parking lots and surrounding areas.
Snow falls at a drive-up mobile food pantry run by the Food Bank off the Heartland and Millard Public Schools in Millard on Thursday. The mobile pantry more than doubled the number of packages of fresh fruits and vegetables, bread, potatoes and pantry staples they normally give out each month in anticipation of increased need due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Snow falls at a drive-up mobile food pantry run by the Food Bank off the Heartland and Millard Public Schools in Millard on Thursday. The mobile pantry more than doubled the number of packages of fresh fruits and vegetables, bread, potatoes and pantry staples they normally give out each month in anticipation of increased need due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Terri Connell loads a vehicle at a drive-up mobile food pantry run by the Food Bank off the Heartland and Millard Public Schools as snow falls in Millard on Thursday. The mobile pantry more than doubled the number of packages of fresh fruits and vegetables, bread, potatoes and pantry staples they normally give out each month in anticipation of increased need due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
An image of Jesus is reflected in a puddle during an Easter service at King of Kings Church on Sunday in Omaha. The church installed a large screen in the parking lot to enable drive-up and park services.
Hank, a Labrador retriever, does not respect social distancing and gives Morgan Henderson, the owner of Dirty Doodles, a kiss while being groomed at Dirty Doodles in Omaha. The dog grooming service has moved work stations outside so employees can remain six feet apart during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Handwritten notes for customers at Nite Owl in Omaha on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Nite Owl has been writing personal notes to customers and offering specials, like the Social Distance Daiquiri, while offering curbside take-out as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
Karna Gurung answers a text on his phone at his store located at 822 N 40th Street on Thursday, April 02, 2020. Gurung is translating important information about coronavirus for non english speaking members of his community.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
The Easter Bunny waves to families as they drive by at the Hy-Vee near 144th and Stony Brook Blvd. in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. The grocery store usually hosts an Easter egg hunt, but went with a drive-thru Easter Bunny visit this year to encourage social distancing in response to the novel coronavirus.
About 100 people line up outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Don Rupp wears a face mask made by his wife while waiting in line outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Rabbi Daniel Blotner puts together Seder-To-Go kits at Chabad House in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Seder is a ritual dinner to mark the beginning of Passover, which began on April 8. The free kits and were available for delivery for anyone who is homebound during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
A woman walks a dog as the sun sets on Elmwood Park in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
Walking is still allowed at West Papio Trail. Omaha closed all city parks through April 30 to combat COVID-19. While trails and sidewalks remain open, everything else in the parks is closed. Groups larger than 10 people are prohibited, and people must keep a physical distance of 6 feet or more.
Kennedy Cascio has decorated her home's front door with a symbol for medicine and hearts. Cascio is an intensive care unit nurse at the Bellevue Medical Center and created the display to "show that I am thankful for everyone working on the frontlines," as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Photographed in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
A message is left along a fence at Lewis and Calrk Middle School in Omaha on Thursday, April 09, 2020. Omaha Public Schools have been closed since mid-March, with remote learning for all students, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
"Nebraska Strong" is written in chalk on a home's fence in Grand Island on Friday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
A message is written on a home's window on Friday in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
A quarantine snowman wears a cloth mask and holds a toilet paper on Friday in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
A message of good health hangs from a home’s front porch in Omaha on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A window message shows form a home in Omaha on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
An image of Jesus is reflected in a puddle during an Easter service at King of Kings Church on Sunday in Omaha. The church installed a large screen in the parking lot to enable drive-up and park services.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
A home displays a message in a front window in Omaha on Friday, April 10.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Astrid Mitchell, right, and her mother, Katie Mitchell, observe the drive-thru stations Good Friday event at the Prairie Creek Inn Bed & Breakfast on Friday in Walton, Nebraska.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Hank, a Labrador retriever, does not respect social distancing and gives Morgan Henderson, the owner of Dirty Doodles, a kiss while being groomed at Dirty Doodles in Omaha. The dog grooming service has moved work stations outside so employees can remain six feet apart during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A message written in chalk on a wall along Martha Street in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Traffic is sparse at time on Interstate 80 through Omaha as people are encouraged to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Karna Gurung answers a text on his phone at his store located at 822 N 40th Street on Thursday, April 02, 2020. Gurung is translating important information about coronavirus for non english speaking members of his community.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
This sign was installed at Zorinsky Lake Park in Omaha on April 4. The mayor later closed all city parks.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A ball field is seen through a chainlink fence, at Lee Valley Park in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A ball field sets empty at Prairie Lane Park in Omaha on Saturday, April 04, 2020. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Washington Elementary School sign reads 'Nebraska Strong' on Thursday, April 02, 2020, in Fremont, Nebraska.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Streets in downtown Grand Island are mostly empty. In Hall County, 35.5% of tests for the coronavirus have come back positive, compared to the 7.65% positive rate statewide.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Playground equipment is seen wrapped in caution tape at Pier Park on April 6 in Grand Island. Playgrounds are closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Russell Hatt smokes a cigarette outside of Fonner Park on April 6 in Grand Island. "I'm a widower, so this is what I do to stay busy. I bet on horses and play Texas Hold 'Em."
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Kroc Center is illuminated as a symbol of hope in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Leah Hanson and others visit their grandmother from outside the Douglas County Health Center in Omaha on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left, Carol Ann Hixson, Terri Rohmeyer and Carol Carol Coffey wave and blow kisses to a family member from outside the Douglas County Health Center in Omaha on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Traffic signs on Dodge Street, near 168th, display self quarantine guideline suggestions on Monday, April 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A sparrow sit in its nest in the letter "g" in Walgreens sign at 5038 Center Street on Friday, April 10, 2020.
Columnist Erin Grace
