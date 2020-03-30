LINCOLN— Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday that while March was a “tough month,” Nebraskans should expect April to be “another tough month.”

“We really need Nebraskans to take seriously social distancing,” Ricketts said. If they do, that will slow and depress the spread of the coronavirus, he said, so that health care resources are not overwhelmed.

Ricketts said people should expect the number of cases to increase, with the peak anticipated in mid- to late April.

At his daily coronavirus briefing, the governor signed a proclamation making every Tuesday through the end of April “Takeout Tuesday.”

He said ordering takeout meals from a local cafe would help the state’s restaurant industry, which has been particularly hard hit by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The state now has 18 counties under directed health measures, which includes orders to close all sit-down dining in restaurants and bars. Some eateries have shifted to deliveries and takeout service, though many have closed.

Also discussed Monday was the new unemployment aid passed by Congress. State Labor Commissioner John Albin said that it may take two weeks to install and test the software necessary to process checks under the act.