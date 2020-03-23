LINCOLN — Will Nebraska push back the April 15 deadline for filing state income taxes?

We might find out later today when State Tax Commissioner Tony Fulton will join Gov. Pete Ricketts at the governor's daily coronavirus press conference at 2 p.m.

When Ricketts was asked Friday whether Nebraska would be following the federal government's lead by pushing back the tax deadline, he said that state officials were discussing whether to do that.

For federal income taxes, the filing and payment deadline has been moved back to July 15. Neighboring Iowa is among the states that have also moved back their filing deadline for state income taxes. In Iowa, that new deadline is July 31.

Ricketts is also expected to discuss his pending request for emergency funds, to be debated by the Nebraska Legislature on Monday afternoon. He increased his request to $83.6 million, according to a memo distributed on Sunday, including a $25 million "reserve" in case more funds were necessary.

Initially, the governor had requested about $58.6 million. The Legislature plans to meet Monday and Wednesday to consider the request.