LINCOLN — As the number of coronavirus cases in Nebraska increases, Gov. Pete Ricketts will hold another press briefing on the state's response to the virus at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the State Capitol.

Among those joining him will be a representative of the American Red Cross, which has asked Nebraskans to donate blood to help in the fight against the virus.

Also attending with be a representative of Lincoln Premium Poultry, which operates the huge Costco chicken-processing plant in Fremont. 

Ricketts has repeatedly said that he wants businesses to remain open amid the coronavirus outbreak by using common sense methods to protect workers.

