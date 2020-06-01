LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts is expected to talk about the weekend protests that turned violent at times, along with giving an update about the coronavirus pandemic in Nebraska on Monday. 

He will be joined by Stephanie Beasley, the children and family services director for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. She oversees child welfare services and economic assistance programs.

Last week, Ricketts condemned the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and said he supported people's right to protest peacefully. Over the weekend, he called up the National Guard to support law enforcement in Omaha and Lincoln as some protesters acted violently.

The governor plans only two briefings this week instead of daily appearances. The next one will be on Thursday.

Photos: Our best staff photos of May 2020

martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-473-9583,

twitter.com/stoddardOWH

Tags

Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol. Follow her on Twitter @StoddardOWH. Phone: 402-473-9583.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email