Good Samaritan Society-Millard has confirmed that 15 residents at its Omaha campus have tested positive for COVID-19 and that three of them have died.

Administrator Deanna Novak said in a statement that the facility is closely coordinating its response to the outbreak with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and area health systems.

"The safety and well-being of our residents and staff remains our highest priority," she said.

Good Samaritan, according to its website, provides rehabilitation, skilled nursing home care, therapy and hospice services. 

Nationwide, long-term care facilities and their often vulnerable residents have been among the locations hardest hit by the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. Nebraska has been no different. 

Gov. Pete Ricketts said that as of Wednesday afternoon, long-term care residents in Nebraska accounted for 73 of 103 deaths caused by the virus. A total of 292 long-term care residents and 223 employees had tested positive for the virus. 

____________________________________________________________

Photos: Our best staff photos of May 2020

julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066,

twitter.com/julieanderson41

Tags

Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email